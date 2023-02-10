A bunch of very clever Sydney University scientists may have figured out why COVID-19 affects some of us really badly, and others barely at all.

According to this new research lead by Professor Greg Neely at Syd University, it all comes down to a naturally occurring protein in the lungs called LRRC15. The protein blocks COVID infection by attaching to the virus and lining the lungs with a protective barrier, therefore protecting more vulnerable cells from infection.

“Alongside two other groups, one at Oxford, the other at Brown and Yale in the USA, we found a new receptor in the LRRC15 protein that can stop SARS-CoV-2. We found that this new receptor acts by binding to the virus and sequestering it which reduces infection,” Professor Neely said.

“For me, as an immunologist, the fact that there’s this natural immune receptor that we didn’t know about, that’s lining our lungs and blocks and controls virus, that’s crazy interesting.

“We can now use this new receptor to design broad acting drugs that can block viral infection or even suppress lung fibrosis.”

Sydney University researchers said a lack of LRRC15 is an important indication about how serious seriously COVID-19 can affect an individual.

“A group at Imperial College London independently found that an absence of LRRC15 in the blood is associated with more severe COVID, which supports what we think is happening.” Dr Lipin Loo, a postdoctoral researcher, said.

“If you have less of this protein, you likely have serious COVID. If you have more of it, your COVID is less severe.”

However, they aren’t sure why this affects some people over others. So it’s still a guessing game as to how your body will be affected if you contract COVID.

It’s still a major breakthrough though, and hopefully this breakthrough will be able to prevent deaths and more serious cases of COVID-19 in the future.