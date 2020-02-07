Well, it’s that time of the year again, sisters – Mardi Gras season is upon us and I really out-gayed myself last night.

International drag queen superstar Courtney Act performed on the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge last night to kick-off the 2020 Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras season and I’ll tell something for nothing – I wish my morals were as tight as her wig, hun.

Despite the threat of torrential rain (bring it on) and windy conditions on the old coat hanger, Courtney shined like the sun in a stellar performance on top of the iconic landmark. She performed a bunch of LGBTQIA loved songs such as Kylie Minogue‘s ‘All The Lovers’ and Sia‘s hit ‘Titanium’, which was a perfect nod to the bridge and strength of the community.

Whilst Courtney was still subject to the stunning and well known Sydney Bridge Climb safety suits we all know and love…

The RuPaul‘s Drag Race alumni somehow got approval to camp it up with two fabulous bespoke rainbow shoulder pads (which I am sure went through rigorous safety checks).

40 lucky kweens were whisked up to the top of the bridge for the once in a lifetime show, following Diplo‘s performance back in 2019. It marked the first LGBTQIA performance up there, a huge nod to our big old gay city, and a beautiful and positive sign of the times.

Happy Mardi Gras fam! Stay safe, look after each other and spread the love.