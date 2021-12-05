A couple in Maryland, USA have attempted to use smoke to rid their house of a snake infestation in an act that would’ve had Steve Irwin absolutely turning in his grave.

Smoking out the snakes seemed like a smart idea for the amateur exterminators.

However, if Disclosure has taught us anything, it’s that when a fire starts to burn, right, and it starts to spread, she gon’ bring that attitude home.

By ‘attitude’ we clearly mean ‘the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service’ who were called to the couple’s home.

According to Outkick, the damage to the property is reported to be worth $1million USD or approximately $1.5mil in Aussie dollarydoos. The house was recently bought for nearly double that.

Chief Spokesperson for the fire department Pete Piringer told CNN that the previous tenant in the house had also experienced problems with snakes.

Initially, the homeowner had attempted to use coal to smoke out the snakes. However, the coals were placed within proximity to other combustibles in the house, causing an explosion of flames.

Luckily, nobody was home at the time of the blaze according to 9 News. A neighbour reported the smoke to authorities who brought a squad of 75 firefighters to the scene shortly after to battle the mammoth blaze.

This isn’t even the first time Americans have taken pest matters into their own hands. In 2017, a man in Georgia burned most of his house down attempting to incinerate a bees nest in his yard.

Piringer had some recommendations for any other aspiring exterminators out there:

“There are animal services that can come out and make recommendations, or pest control, or an exterminator.”

“We recommend you have professionals deal with any pest control issue to help maintain the situation.”

Yeah, duh.