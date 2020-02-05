The world’s biggest dumbass has been charged by Canadian police after falsely claiming to have coronavirus during an international flight, forcing the plane to chuck a u-ey and disrupting the travel plans of some 243 passengers.

The guy also admitted he did it for social media clout, which he’s now achieved. Kinda.

Global News Canada reports the incident occurred on Monday, when 28-year-old James Potok declared his non-existent illness to passengers on a WestJet flight from Toronto to Jamaica’s Montego Bay.

“What I did, I stood up, I said, ‘Can I have everybody’s attention? I just came back from Hunan Province — and that was it,” Potok said.

When asked why he’d go ahead with his plan, Potok said “I had my camera with me. I was looking to get a viral video. I was looking to get it up on all the social media platforms.

“I figured it would invoke some type of reaction, not on the plane. More people seeing on social media, going, ‘Wow, this kid’s got some balls,’ or, ‘This kid is crazy.'”

Potok’s announcement reached the flight crew, with concern for the safety of other passengers forcing the flight to return to Toronto’s Pearson Airport.

WestJet states passengers were screened for signs of the disease after landing “out of an abundance of caution.”

Thankfully, nobody – not even Potok – displayed signs of the illness, which has taken nearly 500 lives in China and infected nearly 25,000 people globally.

The other passengers were bundled onto replacement flights.

“But in the end, I ruined the people on the plane’s trip, so I’m extremely apologetic,” Potok said.

Peel Regional Police state Potok was charged with criminal mischief and breach of recognizance, and will face court in Ontario next month.

While Potok’s bid to build interest in his social media endeavours appears to have failed – his @potokphillipe Instagram account has been locked down – the cops wrapped up their statement with an invitation to follow their own YouTube channel.

