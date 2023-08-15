16 Y.O. Trey Johnston Piggott Has Been Identified As The Victim Of The Fatal Stabbing In NSW

The teenage boy who passed away on Sunday after allegedly being fatally stabbed in Corindi Beach on NSW’s North Coast has been identified as 16-year-old Trey Johnston Piggott.



The tragic news has been confirmed by his aunt Billee-jo who posted a GoFundMe to raise money for Trey’s mother, Rikki Lea.



“Trey was a beautiful, smart, intelligent, young boy who had his whole life ahead of him and now we are left with only memories,” Billee-Jo wrote on the fundraiser.



“Trey was very well known through our community and loved dearly by so many.



“Through this hard time we are trying to stand together as a family to support one another but most of all our sister Rikki and Trey’s siblings through this traumatic time. We appreciate all the support through our communities.”



According to the ABC, a 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder, assault causing death, and possess a prohibited drug.



The stabbing took place on Pacific Street in Corindi Beach with emergency services arriving at the scene at 5:45pm on Sunday, as per ABC. Trey reportedly had stab wounds to the thigh and he was immediately transported to Coffs Harbour Health Campus by paramedics. Sadly, he passed away in the hospital.



Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, a local man reported that he went outside his home after he heard a “loud bang” and wanted to investigate and alleges he saw a boy lying on the ground.

“The bang was a car door and it was someone who must have pulled over to help,” he said.

“There were a lot of people trying to help and the little bloke was just lying there groaning.”



At a police conference on Monday, Coffs Clarence Police District Acting Superintendent Matt French confirmed that police had been working across three crime scenes.



“It’s a terrible set of circumstances. It’s a senseless and tragic loss of life,” he said.



The fundraiser for Trey’s family has already exceeded the amount the family had hoped for. We send our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.



