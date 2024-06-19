Melbourne’s Collin St Closed Down For Police Operation Over Suspected Bomb Threat

Collins St in Melbourne’s CBD became the centre of a major police operation, with all traffic being diverted from the area, and residents being told to stay indoors.

As well as reports of police vehicles lining the street, several outlets have reported that Victoria Police’s bomb squad is active at the scene of the operation.

Police have confirmed that one man, aged 33, was arrested on Collins St at midday and will be interviewed in relation to an ongoing Arson and Explosives Squad investigation.

“The matter is not terror related and there is no immediate threat to community safety,” read a police statement.

The exact location of the incident has been pinpointed to Bendigo Bank on Collins St, with police focusing their attention on a white vehicle parked on the street.

According to the Daily Mail, Collins St has been entirely closed off from the intersections at Elizabeth St to Queen St. 

Members of the public are being warned to avoid the area, and stay indoors and away from windows if they are in the zone of the police operation.

Melbourne’s trams in the area have been diverted and delayed on Routes 109 and 48.

Witnesses in Collins St and other outlets have reported that the incident is due to a bomb threat, however PEDESTRIAN.TV is unable to independently confirm that at this time.

Victoria Police confirmed that a spokesperson will provide information shortly.

More to come.

