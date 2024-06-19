Collins St in Melbourne’s CBD became the centre of a major police operation, with all traffic being diverted from the area, and residents being told to stay indoors.

As well as reports of police vehicles lining the street, several outlets have reported that Victoria Police’s bomb squad is active at the scene of the operation.

Police have confirmed that one man, aged 33, was arrested on Collins St at midday and will be interviewed in relation to an ongoing Arson and Explosives Squad investigation.

“The matter is not terror related and there is no immediate threat to community safety,” read a police statement.

Major incident emerging on Collins st. Huge police presence, all road, tram and pedestrian traffic being stopped@7NewsMelbourne @9NewsMelb @theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/7XciLc8Crq — Ava (@Ava24612529) June 19, 2024

The exact location of the incident has been pinpointed to Bendigo Bank on Collins St, with police focusing their attention on a white vehicle parked on the street.

According to the Daily Mail, Collins St has been entirely closed off from the intersections at Elizabeth St to Queen St.

Members of the public are being warned to avoid the area, and stay indoors and away from windows if they are in the zone of the police operation.

I’m in one of the building and got told to stay indoors and also not to be near any windows facing towards Collins St — Stefanie Tsirakidis (@Stefanie001) June 19, 2024

Uhh is there a swat team on Collins St? pic.twitter.com/J0t3JeiESm — Michael (@misterdume) June 19, 2024

Melbourne’s trams in the area have been diverted and delayed on Routes 109 and 48.

Due to an emergency services request in Collins Street.

– Route 12/109 trams divert via La Trobe Street between Stop 12 St Vincents Plaza and Spencer Street.

– No Route 11/48 trams between Stop 7 101 Collins Street and Docklands. pic.twitter.com/cwOJE5PrQd — Yarra Trams (@yarratrams) June 19, 2024

Witnesses in Collins St and other outlets have reported that the incident is due to a bomb threat, however PEDESTRIAN.TV is unable to independently confirm that at this time.

Suspected bomb threat on Collins St. More details soon @theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/ytPhRSJg19 — Olivia Jenkins (@byoliviajenkins) June 19, 2024

Victoria Police confirmed that a spokesperson will provide information shortly.

