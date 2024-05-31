Coles Has Redditors Feeling Fishy About A ‘Reduced To Clear’ Label Spotted In Store

A discount is always a good thing, right? Surely you couldn’t screw up reducing a price? Well, maybe that’s what supermarket giant Coles thought when it promoted a certain product as “reduced to clear” — before shoppers online noticed the reduction in question left a lot to be desired.

In a post to the subreddit r/Australia, one disgruntled Coles shopper shared a picture of an item on one of the store’s shelves that had been brandished with one of the vibrant yellow discount stickers.

You know, the bright attention grabby signals that a product is actually affordable? Because practically everything in this cost of living crisis is too expensive to buy at full price nowadays.

Well, the shopper in question observed how a packet of frozen trout fillets was bragging about being “REDUCED TO CLEAR“, at the discounted new price of $25.90.

However, upon closer inspection, it was revealed how much a potential buyer would be saving, and it wasn’t pretty.

I’ll let you take a moment to guess first. Was it a saving of $5? Maybe lower, only $2? A single buck?

The total saving on the “reduced to clear” fish was… 10 cents.

“Coles’ idea of price to clear, 10c off a $26 item. Coles for all the good deals!” Redditor u/Sadakarr wrote sarcastically.

Other users of the forum platform jumped on the bandwagon and sarcastically applauded the discount at the unidentified Coles store.

“Which Coles is this? I need to do a road trip to snap up this deal before it sells out,” stated one cheeky user.

“What a bargain. I’m going to camp outside to be first when it opens,” wrote another Reddit user.

Another person pointed out that with these sorts of savings, Millennials may be able to afford houses, with one classic proviso of course!

“Millennials should stop eating avocado toast and start eating reduced-to-clear frozen fish,” they joked.

I’m not even a Millennial and that still hits too close to home.

When searched for online, the offending product can no longer be found in Coles’ stores, with the company now stating that the product is currently unavailable.

Coles and Woolworths have already been accused of using promotional labels to confuse shoppers over the value of products before.

In April a survey by consumer watchdog CHOICE found that not only were people trying to buy groceries left confused by the labels, but that many incorrectly identified items as a bargain.

Honestly, with savings of 10c what even is the point? It was more expensive for Coles to print out the paper and pay a worker to put it up.