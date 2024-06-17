Grab your North Face puffer jackets, my friends, because a bunch of Australian cities are set to shiver through the coldest morning of the year this week as a slow-moving cold snap continues.

Meteorologists have warned that Wednesday will be the coldest morning of the year so far for residents in Sydney and Melbourne.

After a cold weekend that saw some parts of Victoria and South Australia experience their coldest June day in 20+ years, the unusually long cold snap has been predicted to hang around for another few days as we head towards the winter solstice — the shortest day of the year.

“It’s quite a long time, actually,” BOM senior forecaster Angus Hines told the ABC.

“We’ve had a chilly weekend, but the weather pattern is going to keep feeding in those chilly conditions through most of the rest of this week.”

Much of Australia felt sub-zero temperatures on Monday, including -3.8 degrees in Canberra, -3.6 degrees in Thredbo and a freezing -4.8 degrees in Yunta. Even Roma in Queensland got to -1 degree, and there doesn’t seem to be any sign of the cold buggering off anytime soon.

Residents on the eastern seaboard will be hardest hit by the cold snap, with some parts of Queensland predicted to drop as much as 10 degrees below average for this time of year, while Tasmania, Victoria and New South Wales will be between 2-5 degrees colder than usual.

Sydneysiders are set to shiver through a low of just 5 degrees on Wednesday, which sounds like an excuse to work from home if I’ve ever heard one.

The silver lining is that the cold mornings will be offset by some gorgeous sunny afternoons in Sydney on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As for what is causing the cold weather that has me ready to rock a North Face puffer like my name is Dan Andrews, a low-pressure system sitting between Australia and New Zealand is to blame. This isn’t particularly rare for this time of year, but the speed in which it is travelling — or lack thereof — certainly is.

“This one is stuck in the mud,” Hines said.

“It’s not really moving anywhere over the next five days or so, continuing to steer that wind from the Southern Ocean up and over eastern Australia.”

The seemingly endless cold-snap comes after Melbourne shivered through its coldest day in five years last week, with a maximum temperture of just 10.1 degrees.

BOM initially predicted that 2024 could be one of Australia’s warmest winters on record, so let’s all pray that this cold snap passes quickly.