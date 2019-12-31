Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore has defended the plan to forge ahead with the city’s New Year’s Eve fireworks as bushfires rage across the state, while calling for more action to be taken on climate change.

There has been growing pressure to cancel the annual pyrotechnic display over Sydney Harbour, in light of the total fire ban in NSW, and as a mark of respect to the communities devastated by fire.

Addressing the media today, Moore said that the fireworks would go ahead, while simultaneously saying that the current bushfire crisis ought to serve as a “wake-up call” for the federal government.

She noted that preparations for tonight’s $6.4 million fireworks display began more than 15 months ago, and said that they will help give people “hope” at a terrible time, while stimulating the economy:

“Many people have already flown in and paid for hotels and restaurants, travelling from all over the world to be here for tonight’s New Year’s Eve. It generates $130 million for the NSW economy, powers our tourism industry, creates jobs and supports countless small businesses.”

Clover Moore went on to say that climate change is the “compelling issue” to come out of the past several weeks, and called on the federal government to commit to taking action. She said:

“Yes, Australia is burning. Our national parks and our native animals are being decimated. Our communities are being devastated. People have lost homes, people have died, firefighters have been killed defending communities. What is happening is a wake-up call for our governments to start making effective contributions to reducing global emissions.”

More than 270,000 people signed a petition for the fireworks to be cancelled. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she had “mixed feelings” but backed calls for them to go ahead.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro disagreed, however, saying that the associated fire danger is too great and that “we must respect our exhausted RFS volunteers.”