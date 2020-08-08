TikTok has brought us lots of wonderful things from the Savage dance to that viral whipped coffee we were all drinking at the start of iso. And now they’ve brought us another incredible recipe that *probably* doesn’t taste good but I’ll spend the next 3 months dreaming about.

I present to you: cloud bread.

It’s basically meringue/pavlova bread, but they’ve given it a much more ethereal name because, you know, vibes.

TikTok user @linqanaaa kicked off the trend in late July with a groundbreaking video posted to her account that shares “easy recipes.”

As you’d expect, the internet went absolutely buck wild for the trend and now every man and their dog is making it. I don’t blame them, it looks dreamy as heck and I would like to sleep on a cloud bread bed every night.

But after looking at the recipe (because I had full intentions of actually making this for the purpose of this story), I realised something.

It’s a pavlova.

Cloud bread is pavlova.

TikTok has taken the great Australian dessert, undercooked it, given it a dreamy name and called it cloud bread.

The ingredients are essentially the same: egg whites, sugar and cornflour. The only real difference is that you only need to cook cloud bread (aka undercooked pav) for 20 minutes, as opposed to the hour and a half (plus cooling time) your pavlova usually takes.

Conclusion: next time you fuck up the pavlova before Christmas lunch, just tell your family that you’re just experimenting with some ~cloud bread~ instead.

Despite the fact that this is literally just a meringue/pavlova, the internet has lost their mind over it and now everyone is sharing their #cloudbread TikToks.