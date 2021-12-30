The national cabinet has revised the national definition of a close contact and who needs to isolate and for how long.

Speaking at a press conference today, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Omicron variant is a “gamechanger” that’s presented the country with a “reset of how we think about the pandemic”.

According to Morrison, a close contact will now refer to a household contact of a confirmed case only or someone who spent four hours or more with them in a house, building or care facility.

If you are a close contact of a confirmed case, you must isolate for several days from the date of your test and have a negative rapid antigen test (RAT) from day 6.

If you are a close contact with symptoms you must go and get a PCR.

If you’re a close contact but do not have symptoms, you still need to isolate for seven days and do another RAT on day 6. If that RAT comes back positive then you must go get a PCR.

Morrison also said that RATs may be available at testing facilities and that those in line may be given one if they’re available and told to go test at home, which is a bit confusing.

“So, if you turn up at those testing centres for all of the reasons I have set out, then you will either get a rapid antigen test or a PCR test,” he said.

“If you are eligible for a rapid antigen test and there is one stay at that time, you will be given one. You will go home, take it and follow those rules.

“If that is not a rapid antigen test there then we will still give you a PCR test in the transition. Now, if everyone else who does not need to be there gets out of the line, then that means we can get to those who need to have those PCR tests as quickly as possible.”

The new definition comes into effect in NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and the ACT from midnight tonight and in Tasmania from January 1st. An announcement regarding when WA and NT will follow this definition is expected to come later.