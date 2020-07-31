As businessman Clive Palmer continues his challenge to reopen Western Australia’s borders, a burger joint in the state has debuted a new offering, seemingly in his honour.

Overnight, Rack City Ribs in Morley debuted a burger with a rather spicy name, The Fat Can’t. Per their description, this tasty treat contains:

“Chive Palmergiana, bacon, onion, chips, cheese, tomato, ketchup, seeded potato bun and Hellmann’s Mayo.”

“Part proceeds go to border security,” they say. “Show support for your state, eat a Fat Can’t.”

While we’re not on board with the fat-shaming aspect of this, and would have gone with a different name, this DOES look like a mighty tasty burger.

Western Australia slammed its borders shut at the outset of the pandemic, and the state appears to be doing well in the fight against COVID-19.

There are only seven active cases in WA, the most recent of which is a woman who recently returned from overseas and is currently in hotel quarantine.

Many residents of the state fear an influx of new cases if borders reopen, and Clive Palmer himself was denied entry to the state back in May.

This week, the businessman launched a legal challenge, claiming that the state’s “hard border” is an unconstitutional “act of stupidity”.

A decision from the High Court is expected later this year.

Palmer is being assisted in his case by the Federal Government, a move that has infuriated WA Premier Mark McGowan. The Premier called Palmer a “menace to Australia”, adding:

“I’d just say to the Liberal Party, don’t support him in the High Court – it’s wrong. It’s irresponsible and it’s playing with people’s lives. Mr Palmer and the Liberal Party should back off from the High Court action.”