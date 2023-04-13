As the iconic Sharpay Evans said in High School Musical 2, “it’s out with the old and in with the new” because now that La Nina has fucked off, her naughty little brother El Niño is has entered the villa. And according to climate models, Australia could be facing an El Nin=ño event at the end of the year that’s ALLEGEDLY going to be super.

According to The Guardian, Australia’s Binches of Meterology (BoM) reported that several climate models are warning us about an extreme El Niño event that is set to hit by the end of the year.

“From July, all but one of the models indicate El Niño thresholds will be met or exceeded, with all models by August,” the BoM wrote in a Tuesday update.

However, the BoM did note that these forecasts should be “viewed with some caution” as these models have a lower forecast accuracy, but in all honesty if someone warns me that it is going to be be sticky and hot, best believe I will be dressing for sticky and hot (and maybe like a thot). Especially after the wrath of the moist La Niña, who had us in her wet clutches for a while.

Speaking with The Guardian, senior research scientist at US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Dr Mike McPhaden, said we “were due” an El Niño event, mentioning that the weather event tends to come along every four years, and that the big El Niños tend to come every 10-15 years.

“The really big ones reverberate all over the planet with extreme droughts, floods, heatwaves, and storms. If it happens, we’ll need to buckle up. It could also fizzle out. We should be watchful and prepared either way,” McPhaden told The Guardian.

The last extreme El Niño event was recorded in 2016, so that 10-15 year mark is slowly creeping up.

Despite the rah rah of it being a “super El Niño”, News.com.au reports that the Binches of Meteorology, “doest not use the term super El Niño.”

Regardless, once it hits it hits, we will decide if this bitch is super or not.

But for now, we will be stocking up on Zooper Doopers and Bunnings fans.