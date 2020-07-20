Here’s Your No Bullshit Guide To All The 2020 Click Frenzy JuLove Deals On Tonight

It’s back, baby! Click Frenzy JuLove 2020 is here to make you sweat with a tonne of deals across all your fave brands. But look, we know how intense and overwhelming a boonta online sale can be so we’ve narrowed things down for you (us). We’re talking beauty, fashion, home, and tech – the whole kit and caboodle.
Click Frenzy JuLove – get it? – kicks off 7pm tonight (AEST), but some sales may have already started.
Fashion & Beauty
Fantasy Lingerie
Treat yourself to some divine goods with 20% off all full priced items for orders over $80.
Wild Secrets
Similarly, Wild Secrets is doing 20% off all full priced items for orders over $80.
Fossil
Suss the site for selected deals, like the Maya Hobo leather bag for $319 (RRP: $399).
Wittner
The beauties at Wittner are doing 30% off full price items with code JULOVE30.
City Beach Australia
Up to 70% off thousands of styles and brands.
Bardot
Take a further 25% off sale items.
Surfstitch
Surfstitch is flogging 25% off more than 10,000 styles online.
MJ Bale
In need of new suits once WFH is over? These guys have up to 75% off sale items, with further markdowns available.
Van Heusen
Need more choice? Van Heusen is taking 30% off clearance items.
Health & Fitness
Nourished Life
The good people at Nourished Life are doing 15% off storewide.
Under Armour
30% off apparel and footwear and 30% off selected gear.
Tech & Experience
Lovehoney
Take 15% off everything with our exclusive code for Pedestrian readers: PED15.
Bose
Bose is doing up to 50% off headphones! Get around ’em.
Catch
Save up to 63% off top brands across tech and home on Catch. Example: you can save up to 33% off the Apple Watch Series 4.
HP
There are a couple of hot deals going around at HP, including the HP Envy 13” laptop, which was $1,799, now $1,599.
Home
Petstock
It’s 25% off everything on site if you need another excuse to spoil your pooch.
There’ll be more deals coming through the doors soon, keep checking this page mates!
