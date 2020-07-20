Network

Here’s Your No Bullshit Guide To All The 2020 Click Frenzy JuLove Deals On Tonight

By PEDESTRIAN.TV
21/07/2020

It’s back, baby! Click Frenzy JuLove 2020 is here to make you sweat with a tonne of deals across all your fave brands. But look, we know how intense and overwhelming a boonta online sale can be so we’ve narrowed things down for you (us). We’re talking beauty, fashion, home, and tech – the whole kit and caboodle.

Click Frenzy JuLove – get it? – kicks off 7pm tonight (AEST), but some sales may have already started.

Fashion & Beauty

Fantasy Lingerie

Treat yourself to some divine goods with 20% off all full priced items for orders over $80.

Wild Secrets

Similarly, Wild Secrets is doing 20% off all full priced items for orders over $80.

Fossil

Suss the site for selected deals, like the Maya Hobo leather bag for $319 (RRP: $399).

Wittner

The beauties at Wittner are doing 30% off full price items with code JULOVE30.

City Beach Australia

Up to 70% off thousands of styles and brands.

Bardot

Take a further 25% off sale items.

Surfstitch

Surfstitch is flogging 25% off more than 10,000 styles online.

MJ Bale

In need of new suits once WFH is over? These guys have up to 75% off sale items, with further markdowns available.

Van Heusen

Need more choice? Van Heusen is taking 30% off clearance items.

Health & Fitness

Nourished Life

The good people at Nourished Life are doing 15% off storewide.

Under Armour

30% off apparel and footwear and 30% off selected gear.

Tech & Experience

Lovehoney

Take 15% off everything with our exclusive code for Pedestrian readers: PED15.

Bose

Bose is doing up to 50% off headphones! Get around ’em.

Catch

Save up to 63% off top brands across tech and home on Catch. Example: you can save up to 33% off the Apple Watch Series 4.

HP

There are a couple of hot deals going around at HP, including the HP Envy 13” laptop, which was $1,799, now $1,599.

Home

Petstock

It’s 25% off everything on site if you need another excuse to spoil your pooch.

There’ll be more deals coming through the doors soon, keep checking this page mates!

PEDESTRIAN.TV’s editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you’ll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.

