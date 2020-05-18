Here’s Your No Bullshit Guide To All The 2020 Click Frenzy Deals On Today

It’s back, baby! Click Frenzy 2020 is here to make you sweat with a tonne of deals across all your fave brands. But look, I know how intense and overwhelming a boonta online sale can be so I’ve narrowed things down for you (me). I’m talking beauty, fashion, home, and tech – the whole kit and caboodle.
Click Frenzy 2020 kicks off 7pm tonight (AEST), but some sales may have already started.
Let us begin.
Fashion & Beauty
Surfstitch
Surfstitch is flogging 30% off more than 10,000 styles online.
Adore Beauty
The beauty emporium is doing 20% off its entire site. We’re starting off strong, my friends.
Volley
Volley Australia is 50% off!
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal is doing a glorious 60% off sale site-wide, INCLUDING ITS SALE ITEMS. Honestly, it’d be rude not to.
Footlocker
Need even more shoes? Footlocker is also doing 50% off, so go on then.
UGG
It’s boot season, mates! UGG is doing 50% off, with new markdowns added.
Peppermayo
Start prepping for that post-iso wardrobe with 30% off site-wide at Peppermayo.
Bras N’ Things
It’s 20% off sitewide with these guys if you need some lingerie.
Elwood
Elwood is 40 to 60% off site-wide if you’re in desperate need of some comfy gear for winter.
Beginning Boutique
It’s 30% off absolutely everything!
Pretty Little Thing
Pretty Little Thing has pulled out the big guns with 70% off everything with an extra 10% off with a code.
Petal & Pup
Petal & Pup is doing 20% site-wide.
yd.
The folks at yd. aren’t messing around. I’m talking 35 to 75% off site-wide.
Seafolly
It’s 30% off almost everything at Seafolly. It’s never too early to start prepping for the summer, in my opinion.
Michael Kors
Michael Kors is up to 50% off selected styles!
Sunburn Swimwear
It’s 30% off selected styles. Just FYI: Sunburn swimswear stock a whole slew of labels including Camilla, Seafolly, and Maaji.
The Glue Store
For streetwear essentials, the Glue Store is also doing 30% site-wide. That’s clothes and shoes.
Wrangler
30% off site-wide.
Lee
30% off site-wide, too.
Dr Martens
If you’ve been wanting a pair of Docs for ages, Dr Martens is doing 20% sale items.
Glassons
The beaut team at Glassons are doing 20% site-wide.
Ben Sherman
40% off site-wide!
Calvin Klein
Treat yourself to some Calvin Klein with 40% off site-wide.
Gorman
Gorman is doing 20 to 70% site-wide.
Sunglasses Hut
Enjoy up to 50% off selected styles.
Bared Footwear
Bared Footwear is up to 50% off. GIMME.
The Iconic
It’s 30% off sport and fashion at The Iconic. You know what to do.
General Pants
Woo! 30% off everything!
Auguste
These guys are doing 30% off sale stock, plus selected new arrivals.
Health & Fitness
Rebel Sport
Huge sales including 30% off Under Armour, and up to 50% off selected footwear.
Under Armour
The footwear brand is doing 30% site-wide, including its outlet goodies.
Rockwear
HELLO, ATHLETIC GEAR. Rockwear is 30 to 60% off site-wide. Give ! Me ! Leggings !
Anaconda
Thinking of going camping post-iso? These guys have massive savings on tents, hiking shoes and more.
2XU
30% off almost everything for Click Frenzy from 2XU.
New Balance
40% off a huge range from these guys.
Tech & Experience
Adrenaline
Adrenaline is 15% off site-wide if you want to lock in some post-iso plans.
Telstra
Save up to $120 over 12 months on all month to month mobile plans. The Xbox One S is now only 22 bucks a month, which means you’ll be saving $120.
Dell
Cop up to 40% off on the EG Inspiron 15 5000 laptop, which was $2,099. Now it’s $1,259.
HP
These guys are doing five day of huge deals, with savings of up to 64%.
Lovehoney
Treat yourself, like really treat yourself, to free shipping at Lovehoney.
Home
Dusk
40% off luxe candles and homewares.
Dyson
Up to 30% off selected Dyson stuff, including the famous vacuums.
Pet House
25% off sitewide for your furry friends.
Kikki.K
These guys have 40% off everything if you need some WFH stationery.
Life Interiors
Up to 65% off from these guys.
There’ll be more deals coming through the doors soon, keep checking this page mates!
PEDESTRIAN.TV’s editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you’ll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.