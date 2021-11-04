CONTENT WARNING: This article includes mention of self-harm.

WA Police have released audio of the moment previously missing Cleo Smith was found by officers in a Carnarvon house during a midnight raid, and it’s such a beautiful moment.

In the audio, an officer is heard saying: “We’ve got her, we’ve got her”.

Another then says: “Hey, bubby, come here. I’ve got you, bubby, you’re alright.”

However, the most touching moment is when WA Police Sergeant Cameron Blaine asks Cleo for her name.

“What’s your name, what’s your name? What’s your name sweetheart?” Blaine says.

“My name is Cleo,” she replies.

“Your name is Cleo,” he replies.

“Hello Cleo,” another officer responds.

"My name is Cleo." pic.twitter.com/xiy59x4kjP — WA Police Force (@WA_Police) November 4, 2021

Four-year-old Cleo Smith, disappeared while camping with her family in Western Australia on October 16, and was found “alive and well” yesterday morning during a raid.

The man suspected of abducting Cleo is currently in hospital where he is unfit to be interviewed. According to News.com.au, some people online have wrongly speculated that the man was attacked in his prison cell.

That theory has been debunked by Superintendent Rod Wilde, who said that it’s understood “the man in custody self-harmed.”

According to WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch, once the man suspected of abducting is in an appropriate condition, questions will be asked.

“The important thing for police, if we’re going to interview someone about offences as serious as this … we will need them in a condition where they have had a rest, they’re in a good mental state, they’ve been fed.

“So, we’ve got to make sure we give them the best opportunity to answer questions and that’s to ensure that the court process is validated if we get to that point.”

Shortly after Cleo was found, her mother said on Instagram: “our family is whole again.”