Cleo Smith’s Mother Ellie Has Broken Her Silence After Finally Being Reunited With Her Daughter

Ellie Smith, the mother of recently found 4-year-old Cleo Smith, has made a statement after her daughter was found “alive and well” this morning.

Cleo Smith disappeared while camping with her family in Western Australia on October 16, and according to WA Police, was found inside a Carnarvon home.

After moments of silence, Cleo’s mother Ellie made an Instagram story and an Instagram post about her daughter being found.

“Our family is whole again,” she wrote as her Instagram caption — the first statement she has made on the matter.

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told the ABC local radio in Perth this morning that Cleo’s parents Ellie Smith and Jake Gliddon were “delighted” to have her back in their arms.

“She’s as well as we could expect in the circumstances,” he said.

“She’s alive, well, smiling, so it is a wonderful, wonderful result.”

He says although Cleo’s mother and father are understandably emotional, they are just pleased to be reunited with their daughter.

“They’re strong people, they are really strong people,” Commissioner Dawson said.

“They have good support around them. It’s a wonderful result today but it’ll be a tough journey for them.”