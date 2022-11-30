Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter Christine McVie, who was behind some of the band’s biggest hits including “Everywhere” and “Little Lies”, has died aged 79.

The band confirmed her death in a statement on social media saying “there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.”

“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.

“She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

“We were so lucky to have a life with her.”

A separate statement from McVie’s family revealed she died in hospital in London following a short illness, but no cause of death has been confirmed.

Bandmate and singer Stevie Nicks also posted a photo of her own handwritten statement lamenting the loss of her “best friend”.

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away,” Nicks wrote.

“I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait.”

Nicks said the song “Hallelujah” by Haim began “swirling” in her head as she waited for news of McVie.

“I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now.”

Fleetwood Mac was founded in 1967 and McVie joined in 1970, before Nicks. McVie retired from the group in 1998, the year it was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

McVie was married to Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie and their break-up was part of the inspiration for Fleetwood Mac’s best-selling album Rumours, released in 1977.

She also had an accomplished solo career, releasing several solo albums and a collaboration album with Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham in 2017. Fleetwood Mac’s last Australian tour was in 2019.