Honourary Australian Chrishell Stause slammed the People’s Choice Awards for not allowing her to bring G Flip as her guest to this year’s ceremony. The Selling Sunset star took to Twitter after a few drinks (naturally) to pop off about the way she was treated, which some people have called out as discrimination.

Chrishell — who was nominated for Best Reality TV Star — claimed she was told that she could only bring a +1 if they were another cast member of the hit Netflix show. She said she didn’t know that all her castmates were invited until she arrived at the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday, where some of them were joined by their partners.

“I am on the sauce a bit so will prob regret this later but People’s Choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards,” she wrote.

“Every single cast member invited and some had plus ones. I was nominated for best realty (sic) star and yet they said no. Again fu.”

Chrishell said that she was fighting for G Flip to be allowed to attend the awards up until recently when the couple realised the Aussie singer had a schedule clash and wouldn’t be in the US for the awards night.

“I just really hate the bullshit,” Chrishell said.

“Clearly what I was told was not the reason and no one tried to clear it up. I love the idea of the ‘people’s choice’ but this Hollywood game is fucked.”

Chrishell returned to Twitter after she likely sobered up to let everyone know that she’d had an “internal conversation” about the G Flip invite snub.

An internal conversation was had that I very much appreciate.



Lord grant me the serenity to accept the things I can not change.

The courage to change the things I can.

And the wisdom to not tweet while intoxicated. — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) December 7, 2022

She didn’t let on exactly what was said in the conversation or the reason why she couldn’t bring G Flip as her invited guest.

Oh to be a fly on the wall in that room, just to hear these Hollywood bigwigs trying to explain their way out of coming off as wildly discriminatory. Homophobic? Enbyphobic? Take your pick.

The People’s Choice Awards are yet to make a public statement about Chrishell’s claims but the reality star signed off the short-lived but deeply spicy saga with a very relatable prayer, of sorts.

Amen, babe.