CONTENT WARNING: This story discusses instances of sexual assault.

Sex and the City star Chris Noth has been accused by two women of sexual assault.

The actor allegedly preyed on two young women — one in 2004 and the other in 2015 — after luring them to private areas where he forced himself on them, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Noth is alleged to have been so rough with one woman that he made her bleed and left her needing hospital treatment, The New York Post reports.

The other woman said she was left “totally violated,” but didn’t report it after he called and left her a message.

Meanwhile, Noth has “categorically” denied the claims.

But the woman who claims to have been attacked in 2004 says that Noth left her feeling brutalised.

“It was very painful and I yelled out, ‘Stop!’” recalled the woman.

“And he didn’t. I said, ‘Can you at least get a condom?’ and he laughed at me.”

Noth had gotten hold of her phone number and struck up a flirtation.

“This was peak Sex and the City,” Zoe’s former boss at the time said. “He was like a god to us.”

Zoe alleged that in August 2004, she took her best friend to Noth’s West Hollywood apartment complex — but things took a sinister turn when he asked her to bring something to him.

She alleged that when she got upstairs, he tried to kiss her. She tried to get away and get back to her friend, but Noth drew her towards the bed and pulled off her shorts and bikini bottoms, raping her from behind, THR reported.

Zoe said it was a painful experience and Noth mocked her for requesting a condom.

When it was over, she said: “I realised there was blood on my shirt. I got out of there.”

Her best friend, who was visiting from college, allegedly told her “You’re scaring me.”

That friend, now a child psychologist in Boston, told THR that she took Zoe to the hospital.

“She wouldn’t talk. She wouldn’t make eye contact. When we got in the car, I started pressing her: ‘You have to tell me what happened. Something’s wrong.’ I don’t remember the words she said, but I said, ‘I’m taking you to the hospital.’”

The friends went to Cedars-Sinai, where Zoe told staff she had been assaulted. “I had stitches. Two police officers came. I wouldn’t say who it was,” Zoe said.

Fearing that she would not be believed if she made a public accusation, Zoe stayed silent and left the hospital with a counselling brochure and medicine.

According to Zoe’s ex boss, Zoe called her later that day and told her that Noth had attacked her.

“I was driving behind where Soho House is now, and I think I stopped and pulled over because it was so horrible,” her former boss said.

“She was very upset, kind of in shock. I was in shock.” But at Zoe’s request, she did not disclose the attack to anyone. “I was 25 at the time. It was a lot. I didn’t know what to do.”

Zoe later returned for counselling.

“I had buried it as long as I could, and then I really wasn’t doing well and finally went to the treatment the ER had recommended,” she said.

After undergoing treatment, Zoe tried to repress the memory again, but the memories of the alleged assault were dredged up again recently by seeing Noth in the spotlight.

Another woman, known as Lily, told THR that she met Noth when she was 25 while working as a server in the VIP section of the now-shuttered New York nightclub No. 8 in 2015.

“He was hitting on me, for sure. I was flattered. I knew he was married, which is shameful of me to admit,” she recalled.

Noth asked for her number and asked her out.

“I was like, ‘That’s crazy, Mr. Big is asking me out for dinner,’” she said.

He asked her to meet him at Il Cantinori and by the time Lily arrived, the kitchen had closed and they drank wine at the bar.

He then allegedly asked her back to his apartment to drink his whiskey.

“I was not super sexually active, not wild and crazy. I thought, ‘We’re going to drink whiskey and talk about his acting career.’ It sounds so stupid,” Lily told THR.

She added: “He tried to make out with me. I cautiously entertained it. He’s older and looked older. He kept trying and trying and trying, and I should have said no more firmly and left. And then the next thing I knew, he pulled down his pants and he was standing in front of me.” He thrust his penis into her mouth, she claimed.

Lily said she brought up that he was married with children.

“He said marriage is a sham. Monogamy is not real.” Lily said.

She alleged that before she knew it, “he was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened.”

When it was done, she said: “I went to the bathroom and put on my skirt. I was feeling awful. Totally violated. All of my dreams with this star I loved for years were gone.”

Her friend Alex said she called him hysterical from an Uber and told her that Noth had “pretty forcibly” had sex with her. Alex said they should call the police, but did not want to.

By the next day, Alex said Lily had started downplaying the alleged attack.

“She said, ‘I’m overreacting, just forget it.’” But Alex says she listened to a voicemail that Noth had left on Lily’s phone. “It was, ‘Hey, hope you didn’t take anything wrong last night. We had fun. Just want to make sure you didn’t take it the wrong way.’” To Alex, it seemed “very much, ‘I know I did something bad, but I’m trying to make it seem like it wasn’t a big deal.’”

Lily said. “He left a voicemail saying, ‘I had a nice time and would really appreciate it if you wouldn’t talk to your girlfriends. If we could keep this between you and me, that would be great,’” she said.

In a statement to Page Six, Noth said: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual assault, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.