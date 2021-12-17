Five children have died after a jumping castle was blown 10 metres into the air at Hillcrest Primary School in Davenport Tasmania.

The tragic incident happened when the jumping castle – which had been organised as part of the school’s end-of-year activities – was blown into the air by what police have called a “wind event”.

READ MORE Winds Throw Jumping Castle 10 Metres Into The Air, Killing A Tassie Child And Injuring Others

Police were called to the scene and, in a statement released at the time, said that “several children fell from a height of about 10 metres around 10am”.

It has since been confirmed that five children have died and three more are critically injured as a result of the incident. One child has also been discharged from the hospital.

Tasmania Police have now released the names and pictures of the five children who have died, with the permission of their families.

Their names are Addison Stewart, Peter Dodt, Zane Mellor, Jye Sheehan and Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones.

They were all aged between 11 and 12 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews_au)

Tasmanian police commissioner Darren Hine said “on a day when these children were meant to be celebrating the last day of primary school, instead we’re all mourning their loss”.

“Our hearts are breaking for the families and the loved ones, schoolmates, teachers of these young people who were taken too soon.”

He also confirmed that there would be an investigation into the incident involving police and Worksafe Tasmania.

Hine said that the investigation would look at whether the jumping castle was tethered.

Tasmania’s Premier Peter Gutwein told reporters on Friday that “the tragedy which occurred yesterday is beyond comprehension. It is devastating, heartbreaking. It’s just simply incomprehensible.”

“As a parent, I cannot understand how the parents of those who have lost children must be feeling. But as a parent, I hope that they can understand that we are all feeling for you as well.

“As the commissioner said yesterday, a full investigation is under way and the coroner has visited the scene. I make a commitment to all of the families affected by this tragedy that we will stand with you and we will support you.”

A number of GoFundMe pages have been set up to support the families of the victims, with one raising more than $1,000,000 so far.