Chet Hanks Explaining The Drake/Kendrick Feud To His Dad Tom Is The Best Thing You’ll Read Today

Chet and Tom Hanks seem about as polar opposite as a father-son duo could possibly get, so imagine my surprise when Tom asked his son to explain the Kendrick/Drake feud.

The younger Hanks — who rose to fame through his declaration of “white boy summer”, but now works on some pretty big shows like Shameless and Empire — has shared an insight into their relationship through an iconic text thread.

Like all of us, daddy Tom wanted to know what is going on with the feud, and who better to ask than his former-rapper son.

In a text thread shared to Instagram, Tom asked “Big Main” (presumably, Chet) to explain the feud. And Chet, like any good son, gave him the 411. You’re gonna want to sit down for this.

“Yeah, so Drake and this other due J Cole have been saying they, along with Kendrick, are the big three in rap. Then Kendrick put out a song saying, ‘fuck the big three, it is just big me,’ initiating the beef,” the younger Hanks said.

“Then Drake was like, “you got small feet cuz you’re like 5 foot 5 or whatever”. And then Kendrick was like, you’re a dead beat dad and made fun of his Canadian accent.

“So Drake came back and was like, “oh yeah? Well I heard you beat your wife” but literally like 30 seconds later Kendrick put out a diss overshadowing Drakes diss where he pretty much methodically dismantled Drakes entire psyche and called him a pedophile for flirting with young girls and revealing Drake had another kid that he was hiding from the whole world, which turned out to be false,” he added.

“And Drake came back and was like, “hahaha I gotcho ass I had people give you false info to make you look stupid” but it didn’t even matter cuz then Kendrick just dropped another West Coast banger where he really went in on labeling Drake a pedophile that was pretty much the sonic equivalent of when you took me to your high school in Oakland and we walked in on the basketball game and everybody started going nuts.

“Like if you heard it you would just automatically know how to Crip walk with a stank face while clutching an Oscar in each hand with Marshawn Lynch, then dap him up and tell him “Town Bidness” which solidified the win not only for Kendrick but the entire West Coast.”

Honestly, points to Chet for explaining this saga better than I ever could.

Chet is one of two kids that Tom shares with his current wife Rita Wilson. (Image: Chet Hanks/@chethanx

Tom, who is saved as “Pops” responded in the most Tom Hanks way possible.

“Holy cow! These are fighting words. People taking sides?? Who’s winning??” said Pops.

Chet, who had just written an entire thesis on the situation, replied exactly how I would reply in this situation.

“Did you not just read what I said,” he asked, with laughing emojis.

It’s also worth noting that this whole conversation happened before 9am, which is simply too much information to expect Tom Hanks to absorb before landing a plane on the Hudson River or doing whatever else he does for work.

I usually have a rule that two men should not be able to have a podcast together, but I am going to make an exception if Tom and Chet decide to launch The Pops and Big Mains Show.

PEDESTRIAN.TV does not suggest that Drake and/or Kendrick Lamar are guilty of any criminal wrongdoing.

