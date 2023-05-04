A 23-year-old Bangladeshi student remains in a critical condition after he was allegedly attacked in his bed during a violent home invasion in Darwin.

Per the Northern Territory News, NT Police were called to a residence in Millner at 4.25am on Wednesday after receiving reports about a break in.

The Charles Darwin University student was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital where he remains in ICU.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in the area a short time after the incident is alleged to have occurred. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

CDU Vice-Chancellor Scott Bowman told ABC Radio on Thursday the university is distraught over the incident.

“There’s absolute grief for this young man and his condition, there’s bewilderment,” Professor Bowman said.

“Some [students] have said: ‘If we go out to [the] pub or a nightclub or even out on the street, we know to be careful’.

“But [for this] to happen in your own bed … there’s anger there as well. “

The alleged victim was studying a masters in information sciences at CDU.

Professor Bowman said members of the student’s extended family arrived in Darwin on Wednesday night and CDU is working to fly his parents over.

The Vice-Chancellor said he’s always felt confident telling potential international students that Darwin is safe, but he can no longer say it with pride.

“I would have been in Bangladesh when we recruited this student, I probably met his Mum and Dad and him over there,” he said, per the Northern Territory News.

“These kids from overseas are just so full of energy and so excited to be coming to Australia, this is the start of their lives, and for this to happen is just disgusting.

“I recruit students from around the world and one of the things I’m proud to say is Darwin is safe.

“I don’t think I can go back and say that now, not off an event like this.”

CDU’s Bangladeshi Students Association held a peaceful demonstration against violence on Thursday in support of their fellow student.

“This incident has shaken our entire CDU and local Darwin community, and we refuse to stay silent in the face of such heinous acts,” the Facebook event description read.

“As international students and student association members, we want the government to pay attention and take immediate action to address our safety concerns.”