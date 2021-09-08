CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses allegations of racism.

After the whole mess of Georgia Love posting, deleting, and apologising for a video on Instagram that was “casually racist” against Asian communities, her employer Channel 7 is now reportedly investigating the incident.

Per The Daily Telegraph‘s Confidential, a source has confirmed that the post has been taken very seriously by Channel 7, and said the network is currently looking into the matter.

Love has been working for the network as a Melbourne-based news reporter for television, after moving across from Channel 10 earlier this year where she was a roving reporter for Ten’s Eyewitness News Melbourne.

Earlier this week, Love posted a video of a cat sitting behind the glass doors of an Asian restaurant, with text asking if the cat was a “shop attendant or lunch?”. After it was shared by the anonymous Instagram account Aussie Influencer Opinions, Love apologised for the video, saying she “meant for this to be a joke about an animal being in a restaurant at lunch service” but realised it was “offensive”.

However, the Aussie Influencer Opinions account later dug up a now-deleted post of Love’s from 2013, which appeared to make a similar joke about Asian restaurants and eating pets.

After being called out for the way her most recent post perpetuates anti-Asian hatred at a very casual level, Georgia thanked those who called her out on her tone-deaf post, and said “this is what we need to make sure we are all accountable and do better”.

The network’s investigation in Georgia Love’s Instagram post comes just months after the network’s CEO James Warburton said racist content and reporting was “unacceptable and [would] not be tolerated”, after a social media post by 7News included a racially-charged caption about three players at the Euro 2020 final in July.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to both Georgia Love and Channel 7 for comment on the reported investigation into the matter.

