Australian comedian Celeste Barber has over $5 million for the NSW Rural Fire Service in less than 24 hours in what can only be described as an incredible display of generosity.

Many influencers and celebrities have used their platforms to raise funds and awareness for the bushfires that are currently devastating Australia, but Celeste Barber’s efforts are truly next level.

“Want to join me in supporting a good cause? I’m raising money for The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund and your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate a lot or a little. Anything helps. Thank you for your support.”

More than 120,000 people from across the world have come together to donate to Celeste’s fundraiser, with thousands of Facebook users leaving messages of support on the page.

The running total sits at $5,334,430 at the time of this story being published, but is continuing to increase with every passing minute.

If the generosity of Barber’s fans around the world continues, the $5.5 million goal will be reached by the end of the weekend.

“This is out of control! You are all out of control,” Celeste wrote on Facebook. “My love and appreciation for you all is out of control. Unfortunately today the fires are due to get even more out of control.”

Barber’s fundraiser has already surpassed the $2 million raised by the ABC and City of Sydney during last year’s New Year Eve celebrations.

If you’re unfamiliar with her work, Celeste is an author, actor and comedian who has worked on shows like Home and Away and Have You Been Paying Attention. She’s also the woman behind *those* viral influencer/model piss takes on Instagram. You know the ones.

We simply cannot help but stan a woman who uses her platform to raise $5 fucking MILLION for the RFS in a time when they need it most.

You can donate, share or read more about Celeste’s fundraising efforts here.