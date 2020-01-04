In the midst of all this absolute godawfulness currently slamming scores of people across vast tracts of Australia, the one shining light cutting through the horrific red roar has been the overwhelming show of support from ordinary Australians and thousands of concerned friends from overseas, particularly as far as fundraising efforts are concerned. Most prominently of all has been the fundraising push spearheaded comedian Celeste Barber, who in just two days has now managed to gather together a bloody astonishing $15 million+ via Facebook.

Late yesterday, Barber’s widely-shared fundraising push had nudged past the $10 million mark after accumulating pledges hand over fist from hundreds of thousands of people.

The amount has again spiked overnight, currently sitting somewhere in the vicinity of $15,729,000, with some 383,000-odd people generously having pitched in at the time of writing.

Please help anyway you can. This is terrifying. We need your help. Posted by Celeste Barber on Thursday, 2 January 2020

Barber’s own family, chiefly her father and mother in law, reside in Eden which is on high alert thanks to a southerly shift in wind that arrived overnight.

Late yesterday evening Barber confirmed via Instagram and Facebook stories that her family had been safely evacuated from the town, with authorities shifting people to an evacuation centre in Merimbula to the north of Eden.

Other Eden residents have reportedly shifted to the coastline as the fire front originating from the Victorian border bares down on the town.

If you’re looking for ways to help contribute to the relief effort, you can read up on a raft of ways to contribute aid and help here.