As the world learns of the sudden passing of Kobe Bryant, one of the sporting world’s all-time greats, tributes and honours have poured in on social media with friends and fans alike remembering the LA Lakers legend for his impact on the sport and their lives.

As fans gather around the Staples Center in Los Angeles to lay flowers and mourn the loss of the 41-year-old five-time NBA champion, others have shared their memories of Kobe online.

From hip-hop stars who had posters of him on their walls, to the former President of the United States, to fellow NBA greats, and those who reflexively called “Kobe!” when shooting hoops and trick shots.

Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant’s other half in what’s seen as one the Lakers’ most powerful duos, has also taken to Twitter to mourn the death of his former teammate and close friend.

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant were two of the nine people onboard a helicopter that crashed in the Calabasas area on January 26, with none of the other victims identified at the time of writing.

Kobe Bryant played for 20 years with the LA Lakers between 1996 and 2016, and was slated to be inducted into the NBA Hall Of Fame in 2020. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also a keen basketball player and was hoping to play college basketball for the University of Connecticut.

