A whole bunch of high-end celebs are getting absolutely rumbled for defending Ellen DeGeneres, after numerous allegations surfaced in July from current and former employees, claiming that she created a “toxic environment” on the set of her show through bullying and that the show’s producers have been accused of sexual harassment and abuse.

Celebs like Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, Ashton Kutcher and Alec Baldwin have publicly supported and defended Ellen, leaning on the fact that she’s “always been nice” to them as a common reason why they’re throwing their weight behind the comedian and talk show host.

1/2 I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

2/2 to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

In the entertainment business, sometimes people can go too far in pursuit of a creative or commercial goal. Or people who work for you may do so. Having stated that, @TheEllenShow has always been kind to me.

So…there’s that. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) August 4, 2020

I haven’t spoken with @TheEllenShow and can only speak from my own experience. She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren’t right she handles it and fixes. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 5, 2020

US Magazine has also reported that celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake and Jennifer Aniston have also privately thrown their support behind Ellen, but haven’t publicly defended her. Not sure if that’s better or worse at this point, really.

Many were quick to point out that Ellen probably only came across as kind and respectful because of their celebrity status, noting that she likely saw them as her peers and equals, and vital to bringing high ratings to her show.

The allegations made against DeGeneres and her behaviour has all come from former and current staff and crew on The Ellen Show, indicating that the problem lies in the idea that Ellen likely sees her staff as beneath her.

Yeah but I feel like you would be treated positively bc you’re famous, and she therefore does not consider you “beneath” her. — Bethany is a published author (@5SOSQUEEN1992) August 4, 2020

the jokes write themselves https://t.co/JtdSVu4IK2 pic.twitter.com/omERIgvMXE — tell danny brown to unblock me (@DADECOUNTYFILTH) August 4, 2020

you’re rich and well known Katy. you may have had positive experience, but her staffs & co workers have spoken out on how they are mistreated, you can not just invalidate their experience and feelings. — • ℛ???????????? ⁷ (@kookaineaddict_) August 4, 2020

‘she treated me nicely because i bring her big ratings so i’m going to defend her against victims of abuse and harassment’ for what — cry-v (@tinywiner) August 5, 2020

People are also pointing out the similarities in the public posts, and questioning whether Ellen’s PR team has urged for her A-list pals to publicly defend her at the same time.

It’s like all the celebs that defended her copied and pasted the same tweet https://t.co/5L1DtGRboK — Rude Spanish Bitch (@Nayaontherun) August 5, 2020

Starting to think celebrities were maybe asked if they’d post this stuff today? THE OPTICS ARE ABSOLUTELY BONKERS. https://t.co/ENtjPhfKS1 — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) August 5, 2020

Other celebrities like Kathy Griffin have also pointed out the obvious reasons why Ellen would have been nothing but “nice and respectful” to the A-lister celebrities she invites onto her show, meanwhile the show’s former DJ Tony Okungbowa noted he recognised the “toxicity” at the show while he worked there between 2003 – 2006, and then again from 2008 – 2013.

I cannot stop laughing at this feed. I call it “Two insufferable celebrities who deserve each other” Ellen is probably the biggest name on his “community” texting service. He’s a large investor. Anyway, these two with their “teams”…

????????????

You know I live for this sh*t https://t.co/8H3l8Zm7zP — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 6, 2020

While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward. — Tony Okungbowa (@TONYOK) August 4, 2020

Many have also noticed that more of Ellen’s Rolodex of A-listers have kept mum about the whole issue, including Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt, and many more.