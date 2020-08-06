A whole bunch of high-end celebs are getting absolutely rumbled for defending Ellen DeGeneres, after numerous allegations surfaced in July from current and former employees, claiming that she created a “toxic environment” on the set of her show through bullying and that the show’s producers have been accused of sexual harassment and abuse.

Celebs like Katy PerryKevin Hart, Ashton Kutcher and Alec Baldwin have publicly supported and defended Ellen, leaning on the fact that she’s “always been nice” to them as a common reason why they’re throwing their weight behind the comedian and talk show host.

US Magazine has also reported that celebs like Jennifer LopezJustin Timberlake and Jennifer Aniston have also privately thrown their support behind Ellen, but haven’t publicly defended her. Not sure if that’s better or worse at this point, really.

READ MORE
A Former Bodyguard Of Ellen's Says His Experience With Her Was "Kind Of Demeaning"

Many were quick to point out that Ellen probably only came across as kind and respectful because of their celebrity status, noting that she likely saw them as her peers and equals, and vital to bringing high ratings to her show.

The allegations made against DeGeneres and her behaviour has all come from former and current staff and crew on The Ellen Show, indicating that the problem lies in the idea that Ellen likely sees her staff as beneath her.

People are also pointing out the similarities in the public posts, and questioning whether Ellen’s PR team has urged for her A-list pals to publicly defend her at the same time.

Other celebrities like Kathy Griffin have also pointed out the obvious reasons why Ellen would have been nothing but “nice and respectful” to the A-lister celebrities she invites onto her show, meanwhile the show’s former DJ Tony Okungbowa noted he recognised the “toxicity” at the show while he worked there between 2003 – 2006, and then again from 2008 – 2013.

Many have also noticed that more of Ellen’s Rolodex of A-listers have kept mum about the whole issue, including Lady GagaTaylor SwiftRyan Gosling, Brad Pitt, and many more.

READ MORE
Ex Today Producer Says Ellen DeGeneres’ 2013 Appearance On The Show Was A Complete Shit-Show
Image: Getty Images / Stefanie Keenan / Daniel Pockett / Lou Rocco