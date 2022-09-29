Footage of a bloke saving his family feline during a hurricane in Florida has gone batshit viral.

In a viral video that has amassed 2.5 million views at the time of writing (honestly, half of them were me), the man bravely stepped across raging floodwaters to rescue the pussycat. My heart has been warmed.

The furry member of the family begins the video perched a top of what looks to be a barbeque (?) looking very scared.

Clearly, they were wishing they were snuggled up in front of the TV watching The Bachelor.

The fluffball is then scooped up with poise and grace by the real-life superman.

The rescue was a small piece of good news amidst a very grim time for Florida residents.

Hurricane Ian is currently battering Florida’s coastline with many communities nearly underwater.

Two million homes have already lost power with the storm continuing to develop as per Guardian Australia.

What a shitty time. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.