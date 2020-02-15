Former UK Love Island host and TV personality Caroline Flack has been found dead in her London flat at the age of 40.

Her family made a brief statement on the death, saying:

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us.”

Love Island broadcaster ITV also made a statement, saying:

“Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”

Caroline Flack stepped own from her hosting duties in December of 2019, after she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend, tennis player Lewis Burton.

She was due to go on trial on March 4, and had entered a plea of not guilty.

Irish TV host Laura Whitmore, who replaced Flack on the show, took to Twitter to share her grief, saying “I’m trying to find the words but I can’t.”