US Woman Who Went Missing After Trying To Help A Lost Toddler Reportedly Escaped A Kidnapper

Carlee Russell‘s disappearance on Thursday night rattled both her local community in Hoover, Alabama, as well as countless women on TikTok who felt disturbed by the story. Now, she’s been found — with claims from her family that she was allegedly kidnapped.

Russell, 25, called both her family and police on Thursday night while driving on a highway after she said she saw a toddler walking alone along the road. After she reported the disturbing sighting, she pulled over to help the child while remaining on the line with her family — and it was the last time her family heard from her for three days.

In the time that Russell was missing, her family’s pleas to find her went viral. Community searches were conducted, and images of her face were also circulated online as women across the globe expressed their terror and heartbreak over her disappearance.

READ MORE Tasmania Police Share CCTV Footage Of Last Time 14 Y.O. Girl Was Seen Before She Went Missing

The search for Russell led to conversations online about how women’s compassion is so often used against them — notorious serial killer Ted Bundy would wear a sling or fake cast to gain access to women, who he would ask to help him unload things from his car. It was then that he would attack them.

One mum pointed out online that now, on top of all the other things she must teach her daughter to keep safe, she now must also tell that if she sees a lost child while driving on a freeway, to keep on driving. It’s fkn sad.

In a miraculous turn of events though, Carlee Russell was found on Saturday night.

According to some reports, Russell was dropped home by an unnamed person. Other reports say she returned home on foot.

The consensus, however, seems to be that she walked up to the front door and banged on it. Some US outlets have reported that she was in shock. She was rushed to hospital for an assessment, and has since been released, according to USA Today.

Thomar Latrell Simmons, Russell’s boyfriend, claimed in a statement on social media that she was kidnapped and escaped.

Thomar Simmon’s statement on Carlee Russell’s disappearance.

“She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours, so until she’s physically and mentally stable again, she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Simmons thanked the wider public for sharing Russell’s picture and aiding the search to find her.

Her family said in a separate statement that they would share more information with media in due time, didn’t mention any kidnapping.

“Our baby is safe!!!!!!!!!!” Carlee Russell’s mum wrote on Facebook.

“We do want to ask for privacy at this time to allow us to just love on our daughter and each other with our close family and friends. Also, please consider the fact we have not slept for three nights and we are mentally and physically exhausted.

“To our media friends, I promise we will speak with you and give a general statement in the near future as this is an ongoing investigation.”

The investigation into what happened to Russell is ongoing, with Hoover Police clarifying that a statement from Russell has been taken.