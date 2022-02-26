A TikToker may have revealed the secret to eternal free parking after posting a video showing him outsmarting the boom gate at a Westfield Shopping Centre car park.

In a clip that has since amassed over half a million views, TikTok user Jesse William AKA: @_jessetakesflight performs a cheeky manoeuvre that sees the parking system absolutely meltdown and let him out for free.

In the video, the driver rolls up to the parking meter as though he were about to exit the car park.

When the machine prompts him for a ticket, he simply shifts gear into reverse and backs out a few metres.

To the driver and passenger’s surprise and sheer joy, the boom gate opens and lets them out of the car park without having to pay a cent.

You wouldn’t think one of humankind’s greatest achievements would be overcoming a car park boom gate but here we are, folks.

As is customary with any life-hack TikTok, we always gotta suss out the comments section to figure out whether this nifty trick is bang-on or bullshit.

One user claimed that they used to work at Westfield and would frequently chuck a cheeky ‘reverse & skirt’ on their departure from the carpark.

Another pointed out that the way the driver turns the steering wheel is honestly like something out of a horror movie.

Before I watched this video I didn’t know that “wheel-turning style” could give you the ick but I guess ya learn something new every day.

There was also a little bit of chatter about possible reasons this magical hack works.

One commenter seemed convinced it was because “the machine thinks you left and it resets your number plates timer so it’s as if you’ve just entered the car park.”

According to the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for Westfield has said that the car park issue is now “resolved”.

“We do not condone the behaviour displayed in the video. Reversing in a car park queue can be dangerous and could cause injury to pedestrians or damage to other vehicles,” they said.

For all intents and purposes, (*mum voice*) we also recommend that you don’t try this at your local, but we’ve got an alternative for ya so never fear. Multiple users in the comments section said that they could get a couple of freebie hours in the car park by using the Westfield app. There ya go!