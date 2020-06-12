If you’re wondering what NSW police are doing with their Friday nights while nightclubs across the state are closed, they’re protecting a the big statue of Captain Cook at Sydney’s Hyde Park.

Statues of problematic historical figures have been torn down across the globe in recent days as protesters continue to stand up against the racism that is so deeply rooted in our societies. The latest target? Captain Cook.

This isn’t about to be a history lesson on why Cook is problematic, because even in the white-washed version of colonisation we were taught in primary school, the bloke was problematic to say the least. If you DO want a history lesson, this ABC article sums it up pretty well.

On Friday night, police (both mounted and on foot) took to Sydney’s Hyde Park to dispel an unauthorised Stop Black Deaths in Custody: Solidarity with Long Bay Prisoners protest and *checks notes* protect a statue of Cook.

But we’re not talking a dog-on-tuckerbox-sized statue here, this thing is bloody massive. It would truly take a village to tear this statue down, so it’s unclear why over a dozen cops need to guard it, but here we are.

This image tells you just who ⁦@nswpolice⁩ think they are here to protect and serve #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/xnDPYrLVV0 — David Shoebridge (@ShoebridgeMLC) June 12, 2020

According to reports, approximately 200-300 people were in attendance as the protest moved to Hyde Park shortly after 7pm on Friday night, where they were met with mounted police.

However, after police reportedly threatened to deploy a Long Range Acoustic Device, protesters left the scene.

Police at Hyde Park just threatened use of the Long Range Acoustic Device – a sound weapon that can cause permanent hearing damage #blacklivesmatteraustralia — Tom Raue (@TomRaue) June 12, 2020

Considering tonight’s protest was literally about protecting the lives of Indigenous people in custody, the irony of police spending this much time and resources protecting a statue was not lost on protesters.

Police tonight in Sydney’s Hyde Park protecting a *statue* of captain cook. Imagine if they put this much effort into protecting the lives of indigenous Australians.#choices #BlackLivesMatter #captaincooked pic.twitter.com/eokiiJnfUm — Tom Patton ???? (@tmhpatton) June 12, 2020

Over a dozen cops on horses and on foot protecting the statue of Captain Cook at Hyde Park during tonight’s Stop Black Deaths in Custody: Solidarity with Long Bay Prisoners protest in Sydney. Ridiculous #blacklivesmatteraustralia pic.twitter.com/hjIgwDHhuI — aunty layla (@halalyouth) June 12, 2020

Police are seriously guarding Captain Cook statues around the country right now. Incase you had any doubts left about what the role of Police actually is, their being deployed to proactively protect racist statues upholding the white supremacists who invaded should clarify it tbh — Amy Thunig (@AmyThunig) June 12, 2020

sydney police protected a captain cook statue and then threatened to literally DEAFEN people with a sound device???????? i have??? no words???????? — aly (@woosan_rise) June 12, 2020

Remember this is just weeks after Australian governments stood back and allowed a 40,000 year old Aboriginal heritage site to be dynamited by a global iron ore company. Priorities. https://t.co/507xcCN341 — David Shoebridge (@ShoebridgeMLC) June 12, 2020

Following the protest, Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing released a statement urging protesters to stay at home and not attend tomorrow’s unauthorised protest

“It was made very clear during the week that the protest was unauthorised, and people should put the health and wellbeing of themselves and others first, by not attending,” Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said in a statement. “I would like to remind those considering attending tomorrow’s unauthorised protest that this assembly has been prohibited by the NSW Supreme Court. “Police will be out in force again to ensure compliance with that ruling – so stay at home.”

Police allege 300 people were in attendance for the protest, with only one 24-year-old woman being arrested for failing to comply with police orders.