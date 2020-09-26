After the shock resignation of Health Minister Jenny Mikakos, Candice Wyatt, a Channel 10 journalist posted a hella salty tweet in response to Mikakos’ media statement. Wyatt has now been hit with massive backlash on Twitter, with some accusing her of political bias.

Candice Wyatt reposted Mikakos’ full resignation statement with the simple two-word caption “Bye Bye!” followed with a waving hand emoji. The backlash was against Wyatt herself and Channel 10, for apparently exhibiting “political bias” and being “unprofessional.”

One user even said “has there ever been a more unprofessional, puerile, nasty lot as the current crop?” about Channel 10.

Even high profile political academic Peter van Onselen came to the defence of Mikakos, in a cryptic tweet that seemed to target Wyatt.

Others have called for Candice Wyatt to resign from her position at Channel 10.

Today, Jenny Mikakos resigned after Premier Daniel Andrews told an inquiry that he views her as responsible for the hotel quarantine fiasco.

In the statement, she apologised to Victorians but affirmed that she doesn’t believe that her actions resulted in the disastrous quarantine breaches.

“I have never wanted to leave a job unfinished but in light of the premier’s statement to the Board of Inquiry and the fact that there are elements in it that I strongly disagree with, I believe that I cannot continue to serve in his cabinet,” Mikakos said in the statement.

“I have never shirked my responsibility for my department but it is not my responsibility alone,” she said.

To replace Mikakos as Chief Health Minister, Andrews has drafted in Victorian Mental Health Minister Martin Foley.

Image: Getty Images / Sam Tabone