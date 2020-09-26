After the shock resignation of Health Minister Jenny Mikakos, Candice Wyatt, a Channel 10 journalist posted a hella salty tweet in response to Mikakos’ media statement. Wyatt has now been hit with massive backlash on Twitter, with some accusing her of political bias.

Candice Wyatt reposted Mikakos’ full resignation statement with the simple two-word caption “Bye Bye!” followed with a waving hand emoji. The backlash was against Wyatt herself and Channel 10, for apparently exhibiting “political bias” and being “unprofessional.”

READ MORE Victoria's Health Minister Resigns Effective Immediately Over Hotel Quarantine Debacle

One user even said “has there ever been a more unprofessional, puerile, nasty lot as the current crop?” about Channel 10.

Some Channel 10 'journalist' tweeted about Jenny Mikakos 'Bye bye'…

Has there ever been a more unprofessional, puerile, nasty lot as the current crop??? — ????‍♀️???? Lee #IstandwithDan (@Sey2S) September 26, 2020

Seeing a lot of backlash over Channel 10 commentator Candice Wyatt's unprofessional post this morning. Not a good look. #ThisIsNotJournalism pic.twitter.com/pN2yzVpLnO — PRGuy (@PRGuy17) September 26, 2020

Even high profile political academic Peter van Onselen came to the defence of Mikakos, in a cryptic tweet that seemed to target Wyatt.

Jenny Mikakos has to go under the circumstances. The way she has done it, and the fact that she has done it, speaks to her integrity as both a minister and representative. The childish pile on by some says much more about them than the outgoing minister. https://t.co/Ztu13L9vfh — Peter van Onselen (@vanOnselenP) September 26, 2020

Others have called for Candice Wyatt to resign from her position at Channel 10.

Wonder if @CandiceWyatt10 was told to do so by Channel 10 hierarchy… If so, & that’s the end of it, they’re weak as piss. If they are a balanced and objective news organisation she needs to be sacked — MadMaxine (@MadMaxine20) September 26, 2020

With ongoing redundancies happening at Channel 10

Candice Wyatt has jumped the gun and put out an audition tweet for a position on the Sky After Dark schedule . — Phillip Riley (@philmupp1) September 26, 2020

Today, Jenny Mikakos resigned after Premier Daniel Andrews told an inquiry that he views her as responsible for the hotel quarantine fiasco.

In the statement, she apologised to Victorians but affirmed that she doesn’t believe that her actions resulted in the disastrous quarantine breaches.

READ MORE VIC Health Minister Jenny Mikakos Had A Late Night Twitter Rant About Iso & Ancient Greece

“I have never wanted to leave a job unfinished but in light of the premier’s statement to the Board of Inquiry and the fact that there are elements in it that I strongly disagree with, I believe that I cannot continue to serve in his cabinet,” Mikakos said in the statement.

“I have never shirked my responsibility for my department but it is not my responsibility alone,” she said.

To replace Mikakos as Chief Health Minister, Andrews has drafted in Victorian Mental Health Minister Martin Foley.