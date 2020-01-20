Thanks for signing up!

Australia’s summer of obscenely wild weather has continued in Canberra this afternoon, with the nation’s capital getting battered pillar to post by a wild afternoon hail storm that dropped golf ball-sized stones across the city, even managing to give Parliament House a thorough battering.

A supercell thunderstorm, rated as “very dangerous” by the Bureau of Meteorology, rolled through the Canberra metro region at around 1pm this afternoon, heaving hail to the ground and leaving the place looking more like a blizzard had just rolled through town.

Footage and images from the ground paints a truly wild picture of the scenes that unfolded, with hail large and powerful enough to punch through skylights and, in some cases, roofing iron.

Hail at the National Film and Sound Archive HQ in Acton, Canberra 'punctured the roof like bullets'. @canberratimes pic.twitter.com/qIq1zqeIzq — Tim the Yowie Man (@TimYowie) January 20, 2020

Hail hitting canberra, inside of my wifes surgery she works at – taken just now pic.twitter.com/hHntXkBuSq — andrew champion still angry (@andrewc48512109) January 20, 2020

I'm sitting at home writing about tipping points in climate change and how our economic models don't fully capture the risk of extreme changes in weather when a hail storm like I have never seen before hits Canberra … Balls of ice larger than golf balls. pic.twitter.com/CY2zX3Rj91 — Anthea Roberts (@AntheaERoberts) January 20, 2020

Massive hail storm in Canberra. A couple of very sore toes from getting hit by these lethal sized rocks. ⁦@abcnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/XO2ss33mxA — jc (@JcMasterspin) January 20, 2020

Canberra just got smashed by the biggest hail storm I’ve ever been in … pic.twitter.com/RKCviYjQfh — Tegan George (@tegangeorge) January 20, 2020

Hectic hail storm in Canberra pic.twitter.com/OCEhyVUnxd — Peter Swanton (@PeteSwanton) January 20, 2020

Enormous hailstorm has just passed through Canberra. A lot of vehicle hail damage #CBR pic.twitter.com/c0z1Z8wtS1 — Kathryn Hopps, PhD. (@drkhopps) January 20, 2020

At Parliament House, journos and staffers locked inside captured a stack of angles on the frankly unreal scenes, with the massive stone bashing the living christ out of the building’s famed and immaculately maintained gardens.

Hail destroying the trees at Parliament House.. poor gardeners pic.twitter.com/bHEES1yhHy — Tamsin Rose (@tamsinroses) January 20, 2020

Remarkable scenes here at Parliament House as a storm hits Canberra… this much hail in about 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/iRjBjiqWBv — Caitlin Taylor (@caitotaylor) January 20, 2020

Holy calamity. I am finally witnessing the mythical golf ball sized hail pounding down on Parliament House. IT IS WILD pic.twitter.com/oXv7KAJ5yQ — Sarah Martin (@msmarto) January 20, 2020

This is the hail at Parliament House. Unreal. @canberratimes pic.twitter.com/eEWfsY7pPZ — Sally Whyte (@sallywhyte) January 20, 2020

Hail storm hits Parliament House. Some of the hail stones are the size of golf balls pic.twitter.com/bdRoSSaB1n — Don Arthur (@donattroppo) January 20, 2020

Large hail piled up on the Parliament House cafeteria balcony in #Canberra. Hard to think of a weirder backdrop to fire recovery meetings. pic.twitter.com/ZvWUpAKBiM — Anna Foley (@Anna_Foley_) January 20, 2020

Two people have reportedly been treated for minor injuries related to the storm, while scores of buildings and cars are said to have been damaged by the hail stones.

Today’s storm follows one from a similar one that battered Melbourne’s eastern suburbs yesterday, and comes ahead of more predicted severe storm activity across much of the eastern seaboard.

The storms in Canberra come almost immediately straight after the city endured weeks of horrendous air quality due to lingering bushfire smoke from the on-going catastrophe unfolding across much of the country.