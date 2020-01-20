Australia’s summer of obscenely wild weather has continued in Canberra this afternoon, with the nation’s capital getting battered pillar to post by a wild afternoon hail storm that dropped golf ball-sized stones across the city, even managing to give Parliament House a thorough battering.

A supercell thunderstorm, rated as “very dangerous” by the Bureau of Meteorology, rolled through the Canberra metro region at around 1pm this afternoon, heaving hail to the ground and leaving the place looking more like a blizzard had just rolled through town.

Footage and images from the ground paints a truly wild picture of the scenes that unfolded, with hail large and powerful enough to punch through skylights and, in some cases, roofing iron.

READ MORE Grab Yr Golf Clubs ’Coz Melbourne Just Got Hit With Huge Hailstones In Mid-Summer

At Parliament House, journos and staffers locked inside captured a stack of angles on the frankly unreal scenes, with the massive stone bashing the living christ out of the building’s famed and immaculately maintained gardens.

Two people have reportedly been treated for minor injuries related to the storm, while scores of buildings and cars are said to have been damaged by the hail stones.

Today’s storm follows one from a similar one that battered Melbourne’s eastern suburbs yesterday, and comes ahead of more predicted severe storm activity across much of the eastern seaboard.

The storms in Canberra come almost immediately straight after the city endured weeks of horrendous air quality due to lingering bushfire smoke from the on-going catastrophe unfolding across much of the country.

READ MORE Terrifying Photos Emerge Of Huge Dust Storm Bearing Down On Dubbo Like It's 'Mad Max' IRL
Image: AAP