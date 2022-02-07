In timing that very conveniently distracts from Ex-Prince Andrew‘s up-coming court case and the growing interest in the Queen’s health status, Queen Elizabeth has dropped the bombshell that Duchess of Cornwall Camilla will be the next “Queen Consort” when Prince Charles ascends to the throne.

If there’s one thing we know about the royal family, it’s that the timing of their announcements is always significant. And Queen Elizabeth’s announcement is a doozy indeed.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” the queen said in a message to mark her Platinum Jubilee on Sunday, AKA the 70th anniversary of her rulership.

“It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” she said, before comparing the role her mother played as wife of the King.

While some royalists are content with the news and reckon she deserves the role after her many years as Duchess, Diana fans have taken to social media to voice their disgust.

Anyway Princess Diana in heaven reading tweets about Camilla getting dragged and seeing #AbolishTheMonarchy like????????. pic.twitter.com/NyeAZvXmV5 — Claire ✊????✊????✊????✊????✊???? (@Astroxanda) February 5, 2022

In case you’re not an expert in royal drama (fair enough), Diana fans dislike Charles and Camilla for a lot of reasons, the most notable being that the two were having an affair while Charles was married to Diana, and the unkind way he treated her during their volatile marriage.

However, the backlash is about more than just this drama, with fans also noticing the suspicious timing of the the queen’s announcement.

Firstly, her son Andrew just made headlines because he’s set to give evidence in court against sexual abuse accusations. That, paired with speculation that the queen is dying, means announcing the next Queen Consort is more loaded than it appears.

Princess Diana in heaven, watching the Queen trying to distract from Prince Andrews court case by reminding the public that they hate Prince Charles and Camilla even more ???? pic.twitter.com/phQ5Q4bSOL — Boom (@TheDuchessBoom) February 6, 2022

Others have taken the anti-Camilla train one stop further and reminded Diana stans that literally no one deserves queenly status because guess what!! The divine right to rule is bullshit and people are starving!!! Given we are all struggling to fight a pandemic, who Queen Elizabeth chooses as the next title holder isn’t exactly impactful news.

When ordinary people are having to choose between food and heating I don't really care what the Queen wants Camilla to be known as. #AbolishTheMonarchy — Katy (@KatyJayne101) February 6, 2022

Anyway, forget Camilla and abolish the monarchy as a whole please.