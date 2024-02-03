Camila Cabello Looks Borderline Unrecognisable W/ A New Look After A Complete Insta Blitz

Camila Cabello has obliterated her previous Instagram feed from the face of the earth and launched a brand new look. Busy day at the office for some!

The 26-year-old singer posted a vid of herself absolutely thriving in her updated aesthetic with the caption “it’s time >:)”.

Source: Camila Cabello via Instagram.

Out is the jet-black hair. In, is the bleach blonde wet-look.

It’s fully embracing the current early-2000s nostalgia era we find ourselves in, complete with the gothic smokey eye look, and shiny lip gloss all made to look like it’s been filmed on a Sony camcorder.

It’s giving “I’m shooting a new music video but I’m trying to be coy about it but not in an annoying way, more like in a confident I’m-feeling-myself sort of way”.

The post has been met with an avalanche of celebs praising her in the comments section.

“Let’s gooooo”, wrote none other than the king of reinvention, Lil Nas X.

Olivia Rodrigo gave it a big ol’ “YESSSSSS”

And President Barbie herself, Issa Rae herself chimed in with “I know that’s right!”.

I mean, crikey, even the official Instagram account for Grindr got involved, penning “emails I can’t send about how I’m feeling now”.

The updated look represent a mainstream resurgence for Cabello, who has somewhat drifted from our radars since her high-profile split with Shawn Mendes.

In the months following, the couple did end up explaining the reasons for their split and everything was pretty above board. No scandals to be had, thank GOD.

But even years later, the saga was still playing out.

In April of 2023, the two were rumoured to have smooched once again while attending the music festival-turned-influencer apocalypse known as Coachella.

ANYWAY.

We’re just happy Camila is making headlines for reasons unrelated to her love life. Must be refreshing for her too!

More to come.