Okay, okay, okay I need to get something of my chest: I am OBSESSED with those realistic cake cutting videos and it is genuinely starting to negatively impact my life.

A few days ago, my dad sent me one of those now-viral cake cutting videos – the Croc, to be precise. At the time, I thought nothing of it. Sure, it was amusing but was it about to absolutely consume every waking second of my life? I didn’t think so.

But I was SO very wrong.

These videos aren’t exactly new, the toilet paper cake went viral months ago at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. But I didn’t realise just how realistic some of these cakes are.

I simply cannot comprehend how these are made of cake. It doesn’t make sense. I don’t believe it.

How are we supposed to believe that aliens don’t exist when stuff like this happens? No human could make these, it has to be aliens.

I mean, look at this! Look at the oyster! The Filet-o-Fish, the ONION! You’re telling me I’m supposed to believe these are all made of cake?!

I just don’t understand. Are they somehow filling an onion with cake? Is the skin also made of cake? Is this all just a bunch of elaborate video editing tricks? I DON’T UNDERSTAND!

But it turns out I’m not the only one who has lost their last brain cell over this.

I don’t condone taking a knife to your couch, or other household items. But do you *really* know it’s not a cake? Are you sure you’re not a cake?

Disclaimer: I take no responsibility for household items destroyed in the process of cake-finding.

But please, and I cannot stress this enough, do not cut your family open to see if they are cake.

At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if 2020 is a cake.

I’ve watched so many cake cutting videos at this point that I genuinely do not know if I am a human or just a really good human-looking cake. Help.

Yours sincerely,

– A human-shaped cake.

Image: Twitter / @NatalieSideserf