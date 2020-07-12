Okay, okay, okay I need to get something of my chest: I am OBSESSED with those realistic cake cutting videos and it is genuinely starting to negatively impact my life.

A few days ago, my dad sent me one of those now-viral cake cutting videos – the Croc, to be precise. At the time, I thought nothing of it. Sure, it was amusing but was it about to absolutely consume every waking second of my life? I didn’t think so.

But I was SO very wrong.

These Are All Cakes pic.twitter.com/ejArkJHaid — Tasty (@tasty) July 8, 2020

These videos aren’t exactly new, the toilet paper cake went viral months ago at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. But I didn’t realise just how realistic some of these cakes are.

I simply cannot comprehend how these are made of cake. It doesn’t make sense. I don’t believe it.

How are we supposed to believe that aliens don’t exist when stuff like this happens? No human could make these, it has to be aliens.

I mean, look at this! Look at the oyster! The Filet-o-Fish, the ONION! You’re telling me I’m supposed to believe these are all made of cake?!

guys i’m genuinely distressed i can’t take this shit anymore pic.twitter.com/vUl54Ro444 — iz (@evillanelles) July 11, 2020

I just don’t understand. Are they somehow filling an onion with cake? Is the skin also made of cake? Is this all just a bunch of elaborate video editing tricks? I DON’T UNDERSTAND!

But it turns out I’m not the only one who has lost their last brain cell over this.

i have chained my roommate to the kitchen table. i will be cutting him open to see if he’s a cake. he says he isn’t, but that’s exactly something a cake would say https://t.co/DdBFYGmHVg — royse (@Roysenotes) July 10, 2020

I don’t condone taking a knife to your couch, or other household items. But do you *really* know it’s not a cake? Are you sure you’re not a cake?

cutting random shit in my house to see if it’s cake pic.twitter.com/oLO1hOmK0t — Logan (@Lofaaabb) July 12, 2020

Disclaimer: I take no responsibility for household items destroyed in the process of cake-finding.

I've been cutting various household objects with a big knife all day. So far, no cakes https://t.co/Vf5KlzczKE — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) July 10, 2020

*Me two hours later in a drunken stupor cutting everything I own in half and accusing them of being cakes* https://t.co/YwCLGQqj2i — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) July 9, 2020

But please, and I cannot stress this enough, do not cut your family open to see if they are cake.

The anticipation is killing me guys, i am cutting my family open in order to see if they’re a cake. I have to know https://t.co/IwmNDgNgG7 — Rahzell???? (@WannaBeReeceJr) July 11, 2020

At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if 2020 is a cake.

Have we tried cutting into 2020 to see if it’s a cake yet — jodz (@JodieDarya) July 11, 2020

okay, but has anyone tried simply cutting the coronavirus pathogen open (perhaps is a cake?) — isa (@figurativejs) July 11, 2020

I’ve watched so many cake cutting videos at this point that I genuinely do not know if I am a human or just a really good human-looking cake. Help.

Yours sincerely,

– A human-shaped cake.