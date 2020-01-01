Bushfire smoke from Australia has drifted all the way to New Zealand, and many residents of the country woke up to a hazy orange sky and a blood red sun on new year’s day.

Meteorologist Aidan Pyselman said that smoke has been drifting across the Tasman for “quite some time”, but that it has become more noticeable in recent days thanks to north-westerly winds.

Satellite imagery from earlier this morning shows the extent of the smoke currently billowing over our neighbours:

An incredible photograph shows the blood red sun rising over Taylors Mistake beach near Christchurch this morning:

Residents of Dunedin saw yellow skies on new year’s day thanks to the bushfire smoke haze:

“This is the moment we all stop and have a good think about how to protect our environment,” wrote an Instagram user named Kristina, who said she could smell the smoke from Signal Hill.

Happy New Years everyone! I wish you all the very best with all of your upcoming plans, adventures and objectives. But I don't want to cheer too much at the moment.. can't stop thinking about what is currently happening in Australia. I hope you are all safe and well (as well as you can be) my Australian friends. This picture is #Dunedin this morning. Thick smoke layers covering the sun. You can smell the smoke & it's hard to breathe from the top of #signalhill. And we over 2000km away from Sydney.. can't even imagine how it all looks up there … ????I think this is the moment we all stop and have a good think about how to protect our environment…as all that we enjoy & treasure can (and will be) taken away from us so quickly.. not a joke & not a game. Just cannot take this softly. Can't! #australiabushfires #climatechange #bushfire #newzealand #nofilter

New Zealand’s MetService also shared footage of a hazy sunrise over Wanaka yesterday:

Meteorologists expect the smoke to “peter out” over the next few days with a south-westerly change, and say that it is unlikely to affect weather or temperatures in New Zealand.

