Bushfire smoke from Australia has drifted all the way to New Zealand, and many residents of the country woke up to a hazy orange sky and a blood red sun on new year’s day.
Meteorologist Aidan Pyselman said that smoke has been drifting across the Tasman for “quite some time”, but that it has become more noticeable in recent days thanks to north-westerly winds.
Satellite imagery from earlier this morning shows the extent of the smoke currently billowing over our neighbours:
Smoke which has travelled around 2,000km across the Tasman Sea can clearly be seen over the lower South Island. Visibility in the smoke haze is as low as 10km in the worst affected areas. Southwesterlies are expected to gradually flush the smoke laden air away from late today ^AC pic.twitter.com/C5k0D4xvyu
An incredible photograph shows the blood red sun rising over Taylors Mistake beach near Christchurch this morning:
The first dawn of the new decade was an unusual one for many in the South Island, with smoke from the Australian bushfires turning the sky orange and staining the sun blood red. ???????? Tess Rait captured this incredible image of the sun rising over Taylors Mistake Beach near Christchurch. ???????? To see more stunning photos of the first sunrise of 2020, and to find out how the bushfire smoke is likely to affect you, check out the link in our bio. ????????
Residents of Dunedin saw yellow skies on new year’s day thanks to the bushfire smoke haze:
Dunedin 2020: Blade Runner Edition. pic.twitter.com/1qmU8Hbrra
“This is the moment we all stop and have a good think about how to protect our environment,” wrote an Instagram user named Kristina, who said she could smell the smoke from Signal Hill.
Happy New Years everyone! I wish you all the very best with all of your upcoming plans, adventures and objectives. But I don't want to cheer too much at the moment.. can't stop thinking about what is currently happening in Australia. I hope you are all safe and well (as well as you can be) my Australian friends. This picture is #Dunedin this morning. Thick smoke layers covering the sun. You can smell the smoke & it's hard to breathe from the top of #signalhill. And we over 2000km away from Sydney.. can't even imagine how it all looks up there … ????I think this is the moment we all stop and have a good think about how to protect our environment…as all that we enjoy & treasure can (and will be) taken away from us so quickly.. not a joke & not a game. Just cannot take this softly. Can't! #australiabushfires #climatechange #bushfire #newzealand #nofilter
New Zealand’s MetService also shared footage of a hazy sunrise over Wanaka yesterday:
A SnapitHD webcam captured the hazy sunrise over Wanaka this morning which many others across the country also experienced. This is due to smoke from the Australian bush fires being carried across the Tasman by an unbroken northwest flow. ^AC pic.twitter.com/Bo5T8LgOuJ
The smoke from a continent scale fire disaster has crossed the sea — New Zealand Twitter is flooded with images of orange skies above the South Island, and the smoke shows clearly in this view from space… 1/N pic.twitter.com/u7mJ8P7KPt
Meteorologists expect the smoke to “peter out” over the next few days with a south-westerly change, and say that it is unlikely to affect weather or temperatures in New Zealand.
New South Wales has opened up its Public Information and Inquiry Centre to members of the public to assist with bushfire information – further details can be found here.
Victoria's Country Fire Association also lists a number of resources for residents on its website.