In case you needed more proof that Sydney’s housing market is well and truly borked, a home that burned down in 2021 has now been listed for more than its original price. You can’t see me but know my eyes are ablaze with the fire of a thousand suns.

The Strathfield home in Sydney’s inner west was “destroyed” by a devastating fire in August last year, according to 7NEWS.

The fire ripped open the roof of the home and left only a “shell” of infrastructure, but if you think that would dim the blinding audacity of Sydney real estate agents and landlords, think again!

Strathfield: Neighbouring homes were evacuated after a house was destroyed by fire overnight. Emergency services were called to Wentworth Road shortly before 11pm, firefighters working to get the blaze under control. The cause remains under investigation. 7NEWS at 6pm. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/3uzdGv7tEO — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 1, 2021

In February 2021, the house listed for $4.8 million. And it was dilapidated! It wasn’t even supposed to be lived in!

Its old listing described it as a fine opportunity to “completely knockdown and rebuild the family home” according to realestate.com.au. Only in Sydney is a lost cause worth so much fkn money.

A year after being straight up incinerated, the house — or rather, the land the house once stood on — has resurfaced and appeared in online listings for properties at $5 million minimum. I can just imagine a smarmy real estate enthusiastically rubbing their hands together and gushing about the even greater value of this property now it’s been demolished for free. How convenient!

The new listing on Domain advertises the land as “a fleetingly rare opportunity to add value in an exciting Inner West location”.

The once burned down home has now been marketed as land that has “huge potential” for “savvy” investors who want to “create outstanding additional income”. I’m sure a comically evil investor in Sydney is plotting a terribly built apartment with no mould preventions as we speak.

But for now, can we revisit the cooked price tag?

$5 million.

FIVE MILLION DOLLARS.

Not even for a home, but for land the home once stood on. On the cusp between Sydney’s west and inner-west.

Stop this ride, I want off.