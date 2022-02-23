In what is essentially a New Zealand cross-over between Flushed Away and Barnyard, an 18 month old Hereford bull was swept into a river and washed up alive in a blackberry bush 80kms later. Icon, legend, star.

He is absolutely going to have the wildest yarns at the farm’s drinking trough and impress all the lady cows. The bull basically survived a Lord Of The Rings Style epic hero’s journey but with more blackberries and less evil rings.

The running theory is that he was swept into Maruia River in New Zealand’s South Island. He went over the top of a 10km high waterfall (!!!), through another river, under a bridge and almost out to sea.

Can you imagine — can you IMAGINE — looking outside your farm window and seeing a bull floating along down a stream. The sheer impeccable vibes of that mental image are unmatched.

The bull was swept away during extreme rain and flooding in the West Coast of New Zealand back in mid-February. His owner Tom Peacock said he’d never seen rain reach such high levels on his farm.

“They forecast 60mm and I tipped out over 160mm from the rain gauge the next morning,” he said, as per The Guardian.

He lost three bulls in the flood while one of his neighbours lost 70 cows and another lost 12. But in a happy twist Peacock got a call from agricultural company Ospri about a week later.

It had been contacted by a farmer in Westport which is around 80kms away from Peacock’s farm. The other farmer had been able to identify Peacock’s bull from his ear tag. Glad to see that male manipulator indie softboy earrings work for cows as well as humans.

“I rang [the other farmer] and he said he was getting his cows in in the morning when he heard a bit of rustling in the blackberry and a Hereford bull poked his head out,” Peacock said.

Oh my God, that poor fucking bull. I’m glad he got to eat some delicious blackberries as a post-adventure treat.

“I think he will get legend status now and can be put in a paddock to retire with some cows,” Peacock said, as per Stuff.co.nz. Peacock also confirmed that he’d never named the bull in question because “he’s just a bull”.

But now we know he’s not just a bull. He’s a fucking legend.

Call him Frodo, get him a little sword and be done with it.