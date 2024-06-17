Bryce Mills Reveals He’s Quitting Triple J Breakfast In Emotional 17-Minute YouTube Video

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses suicidal thoughts

Triple J breakfast host Bryce Mills has announced he will be leaving the coveted breakfast radio slot at the end of the week, citing burn-out as the reason for his shock departure.

Mills has hosted the breakfast show on Triple J since 2021, first with Ebony Boadu, and now alongside Concetta Caristo. But after three and a half years on breakfast duties, Mills will enjoy a well-deserved sleep-in as he pivots to the lunch shift alongside the network’s beloved Dave Woodhead.

“I think I’ve probably averaged five hours (of sleep) a night in three and a half years,” Mills said on air this morning when announcing his departure.

Mills further explained his decision to leave the breakfast show in a 17-minute YouTube video, in which he spoke candidly about his mental health struggles that saw him take four weeks off work earlier this year.

“That first day I came back, there was a text from someone that said, ‘if you two [Bryce and Concetta] died today, I’d piss myself laughing,’ and I guess I knew the break worked because that didn’t really rattle me,” Mills said.

“I want anyone watching this to know, you might feel like everything is on fire right now, but I promise you, when you take a bit of distance, when you open up and be vulnerable about these things, you just don’t know what’s going to be around the corner.”

In the lengthy video entitled “I’m leaving my dream job“, Mills received dozens of comments commending him for sharing his mental health struggles.

Mills will start hosting lunches with Woodhead in a few weeks, an opportunity that he didn’t think the broadcaster would offer him.

“I didn’t expect them to offer that, so it’s cool that I get to still be here and do that,” he said on air.

“When triple j came to me with the opportunity to start something brand new with my mate Dave Woodhead, I did a lot of reflecting and figured that now was the perfect time. I’ve left no stone unturned on Breakfast, and now I get to help launch a brand new Lunch show that hasn’t existed before. The chance to have a normal circadian rhythm again is honestly just a bonus at this point!”

Replacing Mills on the breakfast programme will be comedian and Triple J weekend arvos host Luka Muller. Mills returns to Triple J lunch from Monday, July 8.