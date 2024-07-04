Ex Liberal Staffer Bruce Lehrmann Committed To Stand Trial For Rape Charges In Toowoomba

Bruce Lehrmann has been committed to stand trial on two charges of rape which allegedly occurred in 2021.

Despite arguments from the former Liberal Party staffer’s legal team that he should not have to stand trial, magistrate Mark Howden ruled that there was enough evidence to come to a verdict with just a judge and a jury.

Lehrmann faces two counts of rape which allegedly occurred in the Queensland town of Toowoomba in October, 2021.

He has not pled yet, but intends to plead guilty.

Bruce Lehrmann was revealed as the “high profile Toowoomba man” in October last year, after his lawyers had used non-publication orders to conceal his identity for months.

Lehrmann did not appear at the district court in person today, and a trial date is yet to be decided.

More to come.

[Image: Getty]