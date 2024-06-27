Bruce Lehrmann Ordered To Cough Up $2M To Channel 10 Following Defamation Lawsuit

Australia’s biggest loser Bruce Lehrmann has finally found out how much his defamation lawsuit against Network 10 will cost him: $2 million dollars.

After losing his defamation case (and getting called a rapist on the balance of probabilities by Justice Michael Lee) in April, the cost of the failed legal proceeding has been pondered by many, with some experts estimating Lehrmann would be forced to cough up as much as $10 million.

The former Liberal staffer received the costs judgement at the Federal Court in Sydney on Thursday, where lawyers for Network 10 estimated their final costs had been more than $3 million.

However, Justice Lee suggested that the network seek a smaller amount, so that an order could be provided to Lehrmann without the need for a cost assessment process to find an exact figure.

Bruce Lehrmann leaves Federal Court after losing his defamation case against Network 10 and Lisa Wilkinson. Photo: Lachlan Hodson.

This costing order is expected to force Bruce Lerhmann to declare bankruptcy, as he has been without work for many years now and no third party has been ordered to make the payment.

Lee recognised that Bruce Lehrmann is hardly mister money bags, and acknowledged “the applicant is a man of modest means”.

Lehrmann’s costing to The Project host Lisa Wilksinon will come later.

On top of this new expensive bill on his head, Lehrmann was kicked out of his million-dollar Sydney home that he lived in rent-free at the cost of the Seven Network. Plus his former landlord is now also chasing him for thousands of dollars. You almost would feel bad for the guy.

Bruce Lehrmann’s defamation case against Network 10 and Lisa Wilkinson was dismissed by Lee on April 16. Lee’s landmark decision sided with the network’s truth defence, that Lehrmann had on a balance of probabilities raped Brittany Higgins in Parliament House in 2019.

On May 31, Lehrmann lodged an appeal to the verdict. It has been reported that he will be representing himself, which is a pretty smart idea for a guy tight on cash.

[Image: Getty]