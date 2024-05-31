Bruce Lehrmann Returns To Lion’s Den, Lodges Appeal Against His Channel 10 Defamation Loss

The man who allegedly won’t take “No” for an answer, Bruce Lehrmann, has lodged an appeal against Federal Court’s decision in his failed defamation case against Network Ten. Back to the lion’s den he returns.

In a conclusion to the historic case, Justice Michael Lee decided that Lehrmann was not defamed by The Project‘s interview with Brittany Higgins where she alleged she was raped by a fellow Liberal staffer in Parliament House in 2019.

On April 15, Lee dismissed the defamation case, and decided that on the balance of probabilities Lehrmann had raped Higgins. Lehrmann vehemently denies these allegations.

Which is why on Friday morning, May 31, the former Liberal staffer filed his appeal against the decision. This was after the court had already extended the final date by which Lehrmann could file his appeal by 18 days.

It is not yet clear how Bruce Lehrmann will fund this appeal case, or even the initial failed defamation case for that matter. Estimates from law professionals have said that the five-week-long case could be set to cost as much as $10 million.

It has been confirmed that Lehrmann will be saving on money this time by representing himself.

A court date for Bruce Lehrmann’s appeal has not yet been set.

Additionally, an appeal would not require witnesses such as Higgins to provide fresh evidence to the court.

Though The Project‘s interview between Higgins and journalist Lisa Wilkinson did not name Lehrmann, he alleged he was identifiable and had been defamed by Network Ten and Wilkinson.

The defamation trial between Lehrmann and Network Ten began in late November last year, and ended on December 24.

It then took five months for Justice Lee to deliver his decision, which found the defendant’s truth defence satisfactory, and scolded Lehrmann for initiating the trial.

“Having escaped the lion’s den, Mr Lehmann made the mistake of coming back for his hat,” Lee said.

This was in reference to the fact that Lehrmann had already endured a criminal trial for the alleged rape in the ACT Supreme Court in 2022. However, this case was thrown out due to juror misconduct and did not receive a verdict.

But now that Lehrmann has filed an appeal, it begs the question…

Did he leave his shoes there too?

[Image: Getty]