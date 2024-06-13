Bruce Lehrmann’s Ex-Landlord Joined The Long List Of People Chasing Him For Huge Amounts Of Money

Bruce Lehrmann is now being asked for even more money after the owner of the property he lived in (at Seven’s expense) is demanding thousands of dollars from him. The line of people asking Lehrmann for money grows ever longer.

Gaenor Meakes, the owner of the multi-million dollar property in Sydney’s northern beaches (Bruce wasn’t just going to crash in the Inner West now was he?) has alleged that Lehrmann caused more than $13,000 of “extensive damage” to the home during his stay.

Bruce Lehrmann lodged at the Balgowlah home at the expense of the Seven Network. In return for his exclusive interview with the Spotlight program where Lehrmann was eager to “light some fires“, he was granted 12 months in free accommodation. You know, just the normal thing you offer an alleged rapist.

Meakes claimed to a NSW civil and administrative tribunal that Lehrmann leaving early resulted in $6,000 in lost rent, and that he had left a total of $13,250 worth of damage to the home upon moving out.

When asked if they were aware that the $4 million property was being rented out to the former Liberal staffer, Meakes’ daughter Matilda gave reporters a telling response.

“I don’t think anyone would willingly rent to him, would they?” Matilda asked.

This story is an apt encapsulation of the “trapped between a rock and a hard place” metaphor.

‘Cos on one hand is a landlord who owns a multi-million dollar Northern beaches property and is demanding thousands of dollars from a former tenant.

And on the other hand, is Bruce Lehrmann.

Law student Lehrmann did not appear at the tribunal. The $10,000 bond — also covered by the Seven Network — is expected to cover most of the damages, however the case will return on June 27 to deliberate the next steps for the remaining amount.

Currently, Meakes’ property is back on the rental market for just under $2,000 a week, as per The Guardian.

Lehrmann was evicted from the Balgowlah residence several weeks before he lost his defamation case against Network 10 and Lisa Wilkinson, over The Project airing allegations he raped Brittany Higgins in Parliament House in 2019.

Justice Michael Lee ruled that Network 10’s truth defence was acceptable and that on a balance of probabilities Lehrmann had raped Higgins. On May 31 Bruce Lehrmann filed for an appeal on this verdict.

As well as Meakes, Network 10 and Wilkinson are also chasing Lehrmann for money, with estimates he could owe them millions in legal fees after his failed defamation case.

