Thousands of Britney Spears fans across the US have signed a petition to have Louisiana’s Confederate statues replaced by one of the state’s best exports.

The Change.org petition, started by fan Kassie Thibodeaux, called on Louisana Governor John Bel Edwards to build a Britney memorial after Black Lives Matter activist called for Confederate monuments to be removed.

“She’s already earned her star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, and now it’s time for her home state to honour her with the tribute that she deserves,” Thibodeaux wrote. “Do the right thing: Replace the Confederate statues with an actual Louisiana hero and influential human being, Britney Spears.”

The campaign has already amassed a staggering 12,842 signatures, with a goal of 15,000 before they’ll officially ask for the statue of President Andrew Jackson to be removed.

Jackson is just one of several Confederate statues around New Orleans, however, a number of them have already been removed out of respect to the Black Lives Matter movement.

If you’re wondering why Spears deserves a monument, she’s not a Confederate, so that’s a tick in the right box. But Thibodeaux also notes that the Kentwood-born singer is an “inspiration to millions and has “proven her strength of character by not only overcoming highly publicized mental breakdown but by continuously working towards improving herself.” In addition to being an absolute queen, she also explained how Spears has used her fame and fortune to donate to a variety of charitable causes across Louisiana.

Since 2006, The Britney Spears Foundation has made countless charitable donations to Hurricane Katrina and Louisiana Flood victims.

As for potential statue designs, there’s no shortage of options on Britney’s ‘gram.

