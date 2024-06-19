Britney Spears has shared a cryptic post celebrating “the little things” just hours after her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake was arrested on a DWI charge.

Timberlake made headlines earlier this week after being pulled over for “failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel”, and subsequently charged with one count of driving while intoxicated.

According to Page Six, the police officer who arrested Timberlake was “so young that he didn’t even know” who the singer was.

“Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour,’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour,’” a source told Page Six.

The internet obviously had a field day with this news and, apparently, so did Spears.

The 42-year-old music icon didn’t explicitly comment on Timberlake’s arrest, but as we know all too well, fans are very good at deciphering Britney’s ‘gram content and any potential hidden meanings (heck, there was even an entire podcast about it that played a pivotal role in exposing her conservatorship).

“It’s the little things you know 🌷🌷!!!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo carousel of a colourful cocktail and her legs in a pool.

She also shared a video in what she claims is her “first cocktail dress ever” ahead of a night out in Las Vegas — as she deserves.

The comments on both posts were turned off.

It remains unclear if this actually *was* a jab at JT, but her fans are certainly taking their own shots at him by encouraging fans to buy her 2011 track “Criminal” — which managed to reach 68 on the iTunes Pop Chart in the hours after Timberlake’s arrest.

Spears and Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002, and their relationship was a major storyline in her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me. Timberlake was reportedly furious about the memoir, which makes sense considering the subject matter.