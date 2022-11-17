A man is fighting for his life after he was crushed by a weight while working out at a Brisbane gym.

The man, who’s estimated to be between 25 and 35 years old, was exercising at Snap Fitness in Spring Hill. The incident is believed to have happened just before 6am on Thursday morning.

Bystanders performed first aid on the man and called paramedics at at 5:47am, per the ABC.

Queensland Ambulance clinical director Lachlan Parker told 9News paramedics rushed the man to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital following attempts to revive him at the gym.

He said the man’s injuries were so bad that bystanders were performing CPR on him when paramedics arrived.

“His injuries were very severe, so we dispatched two crews including a critical care paramedic,” he said.

“It’s a little bit unknown exactly what happened but it does appear he has been struck by a weight … causing his head and chest to suffer significant injuries.”

The man remains in a critical condition in hospital.