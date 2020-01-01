A 24-year-old man fell to his death overnight, in a tragic incident during New Year’s Eve celebrations at a rooftop bar in Southbank, Brisbane.

Per reports in the Courier Mail, the unnamed man fell from the terrace of the Emporium Hotel in Grey Street at around 11.30pm.

Police are not treating the man’s death as suspicious.

A traffic alert was issued after the incident, and commuters were advised to avoid the surrounding streets, as well as Southbank and South Brisbane train stations.

Nearby streets have since reopened.

Charles Martin, the Emporium Hotel’s general manager, has offered his condolences to the man’s family, and said that support will be available for those who need it:

“The first priority has been to hotel guests and team members who may have witnessed the incident … counselling services have been arranged for those needing support to deal with the incident.”

Some outlets initially reported that the incident involved a woman, but it has since been clarified that the deceased is a man.

Queensland Police say that 46 people were arrested in the Brisbane region overnight, but have praised the behaviour of New Year’s Eve crowds.

“Although officers were kept busy across Queensland last night, police were happy with the well-behaved crowds,” said North Brisbane District Superintendent Chris Stream.